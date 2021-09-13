                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Naeem Islam

Naeem Islam
NationalityBangladesh
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age35 years, 7 months, 24 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches8
Innings15
Not Out2
Runs416
High Score108
Average32.00
Strike Rate37.47
100s1
50s1
6s4
4s52
Matches59
Innings51
Not Out15
Runs975
High Score84
Average27.08
Strike Rate66.19
100s0
50s5
6s13
4s84
Matches10
Innings10
Not Out1
Runs130
High Score28
Average14.44
Strike Rate114.03
100s0
50s0
6s7
4s8
Matches91
Innings77
Not Out20
Runs1303
High Score72
Average22.85
Strike Rate109.22
100s0
50s5
6s35
4s109
Matches224
Innings211
Not Out49
Runs7087
High Score124
Average43.74
Strike Rate73.72
100s12
50s44
6s0
4s0
Matches155
Innings254
Not Out28
Runs9450
High Score216
Average41.81
Strike Rate43.47
100s28
50s41
6s0
4s0
Matches8
Innings14
overs95.4
Runs303
wickets1
bestinning1/11
bestmatch1/27
Average303.00
econ3.16
Strike Rate574.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches59
Innings48
overs290.3
Runs1407
wickets35
bestinning3/32
bestmatch3/32
Average40.20
econ4.84
Strike Rate49.8
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches10
Innings6
overs15
Runs122
wickets3
bestinning2/32
bestmatch2/32
Average40.66
econ8.13
Strike Rate30.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches91
Innings36
overs77.1
Runs608
wickets25
bestinning3/7
bestmatch3/7
Average24.32
econ7.87
Strike Rate18.5
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches224
Innings0
overs897.3
Runs4123
wickets127
bestinning4/31
bestmatch4/31
Average32.46
econ4.59
Strike Rate42.4
4W2
5W0
10W0
Matches155
Innings0
overs892.1
Runs2652
wickets53
bestinning5/50
bestmatch
Average50.03
econ2.97
Strike Rate101.0
4W0
5W1
10W0
