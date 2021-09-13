Naeem Islam
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|35 years, 7 months, 24 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|15
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|416
|High Score
|108
|Average
|32.00
|Strike Rate
|37.47
|100s
|1
|50s
|1
|6s
|4
|4s
|52
|Matches
|59
|Innings
|51
|Not Out
|15
|Runs
|975
|High Score
|84
|Average
|27.08
|Strike Rate
|66.19
|100s
|0
|50s
|5
|6s
|13
|4s
|84
|Matches
|10
|Innings
|10
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|130
|High Score
|28
|Average
|14.44
|Strike Rate
|114.03
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|7
|4s
|8
|Matches
|91
|Innings
|77
|Not Out
|20
|Runs
|1303
|High Score
|72
|Average
|22.85
|Strike Rate
|109.22
|100s
|0
|50s
|5
|6s
|35
|4s
|109
|Matches
|224
|Innings
|211
|Not Out
|49
|Runs
|7087
|High Score
|124
|Average
|43.74
|Strike Rate
|73.72
|100s
|12
|50s
|44
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|155
|Innings
|254
|Not Out
|28
|Runs
|9450
|High Score
|216
|Average
|41.81
|Strike Rate
|43.47
|100s
|28
|50s
|41
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|14
|overs
|95.4
|Runs
|303
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/11
|bestmatch
|1/27
|Average
|303.00
|econ
|3.16
|Strike Rate
|574.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|59
|Innings
|48
|overs
|290.3
|Runs
|1407
|wickets
|35
|bestinning
|3/32
|bestmatch
|3/32
|Average
|40.20
|econ
|4.84
|Strike Rate
|49.8
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|10
|Innings
|6
|overs
|15
|Runs
|122
|wickets
|3
|bestinning
|2/32
|bestmatch
|2/32
|Average
|40.66
|econ
|8.13
|Strike Rate
|30.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|91
|Innings
|36
|overs
|77.1
|Runs
|608
|wickets
|25
|bestinning
|3/7
|bestmatch
|3/7
|Average
|24.32
|econ
|7.87
|Strike Rate
|18.5
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|224
|Innings
|0
|overs
|897.3
|Runs
|4123
|wickets
|127
|bestinning
|4/31
|bestmatch
|4/31
|Average
|32.46
|econ
|4.59
|Strike Rate
|42.4
|4W
|2
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|155
|Innings
|0
|overs
|892.1
|Runs
|2652
|wickets
|53
|bestinning
|5/50
|bestmatch
|Average
|50.03
|econ
|2.97
|Strike Rate
|101.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|1
|10W
|0