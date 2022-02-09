Shykat Ali
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|28 years, 8 months, 4 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|47
|Innings
|45
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|766
|High Score
|60
|Average
|18.23
|Strike Rate
|118.57
|100s
|0
|50s
|3
|6s
|36
|4s
|65
|Matches
|113
|Innings
|112
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|3119
|High Score
|115
|Average
|29.99
|Strike Rate
|77.70
|100s
|2
|50s
|23
|6s
|87
|4s
|306
|Matches
|66
|Innings
|118
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|2675
|High Score
|111
|Average
|23.06
|Strike Rate
|47.64
|100s
|1
|50s
|13
|6s
|25
|4s
|351
|Matches
|47
|Innings
|7
|overs
|19
|Runs
|151
|wickets
|3
|bestinning
|2/24
|bestmatch
|2/24
|Average
|50.33
|econ
|7.94
|Strike Rate
|38.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|113
|Innings
|32
|overs
|144.4
|Runs
|775
|wickets
|24
|bestinning
|3/17
|bestmatch
|3/17
|Average
|32.29
|econ
|5.35
|Strike Rate
|36.1
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|66
|Innings
|77
|overs
|511.4
|Runs
|1636
|wickets
|56
|bestinning
|5/31
|bestmatch
|6/64
|Average
|29.21
|econ
|3.19
|Strike Rate
|54.8
|4W
|1
|5W
|2
|10W
|0