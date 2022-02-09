                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Shykat Ali

NationalityBangladesh
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age28 years, 8 months, 4 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches47
Innings45
Not Out3
Runs766
High Score60
Average18.23
Strike Rate118.57
100s0
50s3
6s36
4s65
Matches113
Innings112
Not Out8
Runs3119
High Score115
Average29.99
Strike Rate77.70
100s2
50s23
6s87
4s306
Matches66
Innings118
Not Out2
Runs2675
High Score111
Average23.06
Strike Rate47.64
100s1
50s13
6s25
4s351
Matches47
Innings7
overs19
Runs151
wickets3
bestinning2/24
bestmatch2/24
Average50.33
econ7.94
Strike Rate38.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches113
Innings32
overs144.4
Runs775
wickets24
bestinning3/17
bestmatch3/17
Average32.29
econ5.35
Strike Rate36.1
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches66
Innings77
overs511.4
Runs1636
wickets56
bestinning5/31
bestmatch6/64
Average29.21
econ3.19
Strike Rate54.8
4W1
5W2
10W0
