Shadman Islam
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|27 years, 3 months, 6 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|25
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|559
|High Score
|115
|Average
|23.29
|Strike Rate
|42.44
|100s
|1
|50s
|2
|6s
|0
|4s
|59
|Matches
|11
|Innings
|11
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|166
|High Score
|45
|Average
|15.09
|Strike Rate
|85.12
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|18
|Matches
|61
|Innings
|60
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|2154
|High Score
|144
|Average
|38.46
|Strike Rate
|68.57
|100s
|2
|50s
|13
|6s
|27
|4s
|201
|Matches
|67
|Innings
|107
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|4398
|High Score
|189
|Average
|43.54
|Strike Rate
|46.41
|100s
|10
|50s
|24
|6s
|23
|4s
|543
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|11
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|61
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|67
|Innings
|13
|overs
|21.2
|Runs
|109
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|5.10
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0