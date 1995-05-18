                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Shadman Islam

Shadman Islam
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBatsman
Born
Age27 years, 3 months, 6 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
Matches13
Innings25
Not Out1
Runs559
High Score115
Average23.29
Strike Rate42.44
100s1
50s2
6s0
4s59
Matches11
Innings11
Not Out0
Runs166
High Score45
Average15.09
Strike Rate85.12
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s18
Matches61
Innings60
Not Out4
Runs2154
High Score144
Average38.46
Strike Rate68.57
100s2
50s13
6s27
4s201
Matches67
Innings107
Not Out6
Runs4398
High Score189
Average43.54
Strike Rate46.41
100s10
50s24
6s23
4s543
Matches13
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches11
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches61
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches67
Innings13
overs21.2
Runs109
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ5.10
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.