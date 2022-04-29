Josh Cobb
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|32 years, 7 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|187
|Innings
|175
|Not Out
|17
|Runs
|3895
|High Score
|103
|Average
|24.65
|Strike Rate
|134.21
|100s
|1
|50s
|24
|6s
|174
|4s
|347
|Matches
|99
|Innings
|94
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|3330
|High Score
|146
|Average
|38.27
|Strike Rate
|91.45
|100s
|7
|50s
|21
|6s
|78
|4s
|362
|Matches
|132
|Innings
|226
|Not Out
|23
|Runs
|5445
|High Score
|148
|Average
|26.82
|Strike Rate
|50.93
|100s
|4
|50s
|32
|6s
|67
|4s
|728
|Matches
|187
|Innings
|129
|overs
|293.5
|Runs
|2272
|wickets
|75
|bestinning
|5/25
|bestmatch
|5/25
|Average
|30.29
|econ
|7.73
|Strike Rate
|23.5
|4W
|1
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|99
|Innings
|61
|overs
|293
|Runs
|1712
|wickets
|35
|bestinning
|3/34
|bestmatch
|3/34
|Average
|48.91
|econ
|5.84
|Strike Rate
|50.2
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|132
|Innings
|99
|overs
|468.2
|Runs
|1646
|wickets
|19
|bestinning
|2/11
|bestmatch
|2/11
|Average
|86.63
|econ
|3.51
|Strike Rate
|147.8
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0