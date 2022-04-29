                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Josh Cobb

Josh Cobb
NationalityEngland
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age32 years, 7 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches187
Innings175
Not Out17
Runs3895
High Score103
Average24.65
Strike Rate134.21
100s1
50s24
6s174
4s347
Matches99
Innings94
Not Out7
Runs3330
High Score146
Average38.27
Strike Rate91.45
100s7
50s21
6s78
4s362
Matches132
Innings226
Not Out23
Runs5445
High Score148
Average26.82
Strike Rate50.93
100s4
50s32
6s67
4s728
Matches187
Innings129
overs293.5
Runs2272
wickets75
bestinning5/25
bestmatch5/25
Average30.29
econ7.73
Strike Rate23.5
4W1
5W1
10W0
Matches99
Innings61
overs293
Runs1712
wickets35
bestinning3/34
bestmatch3/34
Average48.91
econ5.84
Strike Rate50.2
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches132
Innings99
overs468.2
Runs1646
wickets19
bestinning2/11
bestmatch2/11
Average86.63
econ3.51
Strike Rate147.8
4W0
5W0
10W0
