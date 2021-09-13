                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Sunzamul Islam

Sunzamul Islam
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBowlers
Born
Age32 years, 7 months, 7 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
Matches1
Innings1
Not Out0
Runs24
High Score24
Average24.00
Strike Rate42.85
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s1
Matches3
Innings1
Not Out0
Runs19
High Score19
Average19.00
Strike Rate79.16
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s3
Matches76
Innings35
Not Out17
Runs209
High Score31
Average11.61
Strike Rate99.05
100s0
50s0
6s5
4s14
Matches129
Innings68
Not Out21
Runs712
High Score53
Average15.14
Strike Rate82.21
100s0
50s1
6s9
4s59
Matches93
Innings133
Not Out15
Runs2796
High Score172
Average23.69
Strike Rate52.38
100s1
50s10
6s33
4s311
Matches1
Innings1
overs45
Runs153
wickets1
bestinning1/153
bestmatch1/153
Average153.00
econ3.40
Strike Rate270.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches3
Innings3
overs25
Runs79
wickets5
bestinning2/22
bestmatch2/22
Average15.80
econ3.16
Strike Rate30.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches76
Innings70
overs211.3
Runs1558
wickets51
bestinning2/4
bestmatch2/4
Average30.54
econ7.36
Strike Rate24.8
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches129
Innings127
overs1004
Runs4495
wickets164
bestinning5/30
bestmatch5/30
Average27.40
econ4.47
Strike Rate36.7
4W7
5W2
10W0
Matches93
Innings159
overs3300.2
Runs10475
wickets365
bestinning9/80
bestmatch12/144
Average28.69
econ3.17
Strike Rate54.2
4W16
5W24
10W7
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.