Sunzamul Islam
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|32 years, 7 months, 7 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|24
|High Score
|24
|Average
|24.00
|Strike Rate
|42.85
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|1
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|19
|High Score
|19
|Average
|19.00
|Strike Rate
|79.16
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|3
|Matches
|76
|Innings
|35
|Not Out
|17
|Runs
|209
|High Score
|31
|Average
|11.61
|Strike Rate
|99.05
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|5
|4s
|14
|Matches
|129
|Innings
|68
|Not Out
|21
|Runs
|712
|High Score
|53
|Average
|15.14
|Strike Rate
|82.21
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|9
|4s
|59
|Matches
|93
|Innings
|133
|Not Out
|15
|Runs
|2796
|High Score
|172
|Average
|23.69
|Strike Rate
|52.38
|100s
|1
|50s
|10
|6s
|33
|4s
|311
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|overs
|45
|Runs
|153
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/153
|bestmatch
|1/153
|Average
|153.00
|econ
|3.40
|Strike Rate
|270.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|3
|overs
|25
|Runs
|79
|wickets
|5
|bestinning
|2/22
|bestmatch
|2/22
|Average
|15.80
|econ
|3.16
|Strike Rate
|30.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|76
|Innings
|70
|overs
|211.3
|Runs
|1558
|wickets
|51
|bestinning
|2/4
|bestmatch
|2/4
|Average
|30.54
|econ
|7.36
|Strike Rate
|24.8
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|129
|Innings
|127
|overs
|1004
|Runs
|4495
|wickets
|164
|bestinning
|5/30
|bestmatch
|5/30
|Average
|27.40
|econ
|4.47
|Strike Rate
|36.7
|4W
|7
|5W
|2
|10W
|0
|Matches
|93
|Innings
|159
|overs
|3300.2
|Runs
|10475
|wickets
|365
|bestinning
|9/80
|bestmatch
|12/144
|Average
|28.69
|econ
|3.17
|Strike Rate
|54.2
|4W
|16
|5W
|24
|10W
|7