Kamran Akmal
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Born
|Age
|40 years, 7 months, 11 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Matches
|53
|Innings
|92
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|2648
|High Score
|158
|Average
|30.79
|Strike Rate
|63.10
|100s
|6
|50s
|12
|6s
|14
|4s
|372
|Matches
|157
|Innings
|138
|Not Out
|14
|Runs
|3236
|High Score
|124
|Average
|26.09
|Strike Rate
|83.94
|100s
|5
|50s
|10
|6s
|37
|4s
|378
|Matches
|58
|Innings
|53
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|987
|High Score
|73
|Average
|21.00
|Strike Rate
|119.63
|100s
|0
|50s
|5
|6s
|31
|4s
|100
|Matches
|291
|Innings
|274
|Not Out
|19
|Runs
|6775
|High Score
|150
|Average
|26.56
|Strike Rate
|133.73
|100s
|5
|50s
|45
|6s
|235
|4s
|775
|Matches
|340
|Innings
|305
|Not Out
|24
|Runs
|9101
|High Score
|200
|Average
|32.38
|Strike Rate
|100s
|21
|50s
|34
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|249
|Innings
|384
|Not Out
|32
|Runs
|13481
|High Score
|275
|Average
|38.29
|Strike Rate
|100s
|33
|50s
|62
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|53
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|157
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|58
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|291
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|340
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|249
|Innings
|0
|overs
|9
|Runs
|44
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|4.88
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0