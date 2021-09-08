                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Kamran Akmal

Kamran Akmal
NationalityPakistan
Role
Born
Age40 years, 7 months, 11 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Matches53
Innings92
Not Out6
Runs2648
High Score158
Average30.79
Strike Rate63.10
100s6
50s12
6s14
4s372
Matches157
Innings138
Not Out14
Runs3236
High Score124
Average26.09
Strike Rate83.94
100s5
50s10
6s37
4s378
Matches58
Innings53
Not Out6
Runs987
High Score73
Average21.00
Strike Rate119.63
100s0
50s5
6s31
4s100
Matches291
Innings274
Not Out19
Runs6775
High Score150
Average26.56
Strike Rate133.73
100s5
50s45
6s235
4s775
Matches340
Innings305
Not Out24
Runs9101
High Score200
Average32.38
Strike Rate
100s21
50s34
6s0
4s0
Matches249
Innings384
Not Out32
Runs13481
High Score275
Average38.29
Strike Rate
100s33
50s62
6s0
4s0
Matches53
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches157
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches58
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches291
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches340
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches249
Innings0
overs9
Runs44
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ4.88
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
