                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Nabil Samad

Nabil Samad
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBowlers
Born
Age35 years, 10 months, 15 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
Matches77
Innings17
Not Out8
Runs15
High Score4
Average1.66
Strike Rate38.46
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s1
Matches131
Innings75
Not Out39
Runs266
High Score23
Average7.38
Strike Rate54.06
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches96
Innings145
Not Out47
Runs939
High Score40
Average9.58
Strike Rate31.68
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches77
Innings73
overs249.2
Runs1647
wickets58
bestinning3/1
bestmatch3/1
Average28.39
econ6.60
Strike Rate25.7
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches131
Innings0
overs1067
Runs4405
wickets160
bestinning5/26
bestmatch5/26
Average27.53
econ4.12
Strike Rate40.0
4W6
5W3
10W0
Matches96
Innings0
overs3479.5
Runs8643
wickets312
bestinning8/61
bestmatch
Average27.70
econ2.48
Strike Rate66.9
4W17
5W15
10W2
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.