Nabil Samad
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|35 years, 10 months, 15 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Matches
|77
|Innings
|17
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|15
|High Score
|4
|Average
|1.66
|Strike Rate
|38.46
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|1
|Matches
|131
|Innings
|75
|Not Out
|39
|Runs
|266
|High Score
|23
|Average
|7.38
|Strike Rate
|54.06
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|96
|Innings
|145
|Not Out
|47
|Runs
|939
|High Score
|40
|Average
|9.58
|Strike Rate
|31.68
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|77
|Innings
|73
|overs
|249.2
|Runs
|1647
|wickets
|58
|bestinning
|3/1
|bestmatch
|3/1
|Average
|28.39
|econ
|6.60
|Strike Rate
|25.7
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|131
|Innings
|0
|overs
|1067
|Runs
|4405
|wickets
|160
|bestinning
|5/26
|bestmatch
|5/26
|Average
|27.53
|econ
|4.12
|Strike Rate
|40.0
|4W
|6
|5W
|3
|10W
|0
|Matches
|96
|Innings
|0
|overs
|3479.5
|Runs
|8643
|wickets
|312
|bestinning
|8/61
|bestmatch
|Average
|27.70
|econ
|2.48
|Strike Rate
|66.9
|4W
|17
|5W
|15
|10W
|2