Irfan Sukkur

Irfan Sukkur
NationalityBangladesh
Role
Born
Age29 years, 3 months, 2 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Matches39
Innings35
Not Out5
Runs580
High Score68
Average19.33
Strike Rate121.08
100s0
50s4
6s21
4s51
Matches77
Innings76
Not Out4
Runs1967
High Score95
Average27.31
Strike Rate75.10
100s0
50s12
6s18
4s198
Matches68
Innings112
Not Out9
Runs2814
High Score104
Average27.32
Strike Rate49.51
100s2
50s17
6s15
4s374
Matches39
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches77
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches68
Innings2
overs3.4
Runs18
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ4.90
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
