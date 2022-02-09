Irfan Sukkur
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Born
|Age
|29 years, 3 months, 2 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Matches
|39
|Innings
|35
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|580
|High Score
|68
|Average
|19.33
|Strike Rate
|121.08
|100s
|0
|50s
|4
|6s
|21
|4s
|51
|Matches
|77
|Innings
|76
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|1967
|High Score
|95
|Average
|27.31
|Strike Rate
|75.10
|100s
|0
|50s
|12
|6s
|18
|4s
|198
|Matches
|68
|Innings
|112
|Not Out
|9
|Runs
|2814
|High Score
|104
|Average
|27.32
|Strike Rate
|49.51
|100s
|2
|50s
|17
|6s
|15
|4s
|374
|Matches
|39
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|77
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|68
|Innings
|2
|overs
|3.4
|Runs
|18
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|4.90
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0