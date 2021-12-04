                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Ross Whiteley

Ross Whiteley
NationalityEngland
RoleBatsman
Born
Age33 years, 11 months, 11 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Medium
Matches176
Innings157
Not Out38
Runs2925
High Score91
Average24.57
Strike Rate141.23
100s0
50s6
6s163
4s194
Matches81
Innings71
Not Out11
Runs1660
High Score131
Average27.66
Strike Rate99.81
100s1
50s10
6s59
4s159
Matches90
Innings146
Not Out14
Runs3632
High Score130
Average27.51
Strike Rate49.27
100s3
50s20
6s80
4s459
Matches176
Innings10
overs17
Runs181
wickets4
bestinning1/10
bestmatch1/10
Average45.25
econ10.64
Strike Rate25.5
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches81
Innings24
overs84.3
Runs563
wickets14
bestinning4/58
bestmatch4/58
Average40.21
econ6.66
Strike Rate36.2
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches90
Innings84
overs506.1
Runs2119
wickets41
bestinning2/6
bestmatch4/43
Average51.68
econ4.18
Strike Rate74.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
