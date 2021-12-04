Ross Whiteley
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|33 years, 11 months, 11 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Medium
|Matches
|176
|Innings
|157
|Not Out
|38
|Runs
|2925
|High Score
|91
|Average
|24.57
|Strike Rate
|141.23
|100s
|0
|50s
|6
|6s
|163
|4s
|194
|Matches
|81
|Innings
|71
|Not Out
|11
|Runs
|1660
|High Score
|131
|Average
|27.66
|Strike Rate
|99.81
|100s
|1
|50s
|10
|6s
|59
|4s
|159
|Matches
|90
|Innings
|146
|Not Out
|14
|Runs
|3632
|High Score
|130
|Average
|27.51
|Strike Rate
|49.27
|100s
|3
|50s
|20
|6s
|80
|4s
|459
|Matches
|176
|Innings
|10
|overs
|17
|Runs
|181
|wickets
|4
|bestinning
|1/10
|bestmatch
|1/10
|Average
|45.25
|econ
|10.64
|Strike Rate
|25.5
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|81
|Innings
|24
|overs
|84.3
|Runs
|563
|wickets
|14
|bestinning
|4/58
|bestmatch
|4/58
|Average
|40.21
|econ
|6.66
|Strike Rate
|36.2
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|90
|Innings
|84
|overs
|506.1
|Runs
|2119
|wickets
|41
|bestinning
|2/6
|bestmatch
|4/43
|Average
|51.68
|econ
|4.18
|Strike Rate
|74.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0