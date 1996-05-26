                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Joe Clarke

NationalityEngland
RoleBatsman
Born
Age26 years, 2 months, 29 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Matches133
Innings130
Not Out7
Runs3315
High Score136
Average26.95
Strike Rate150.54
100s3
50s21
6s145
4s328
Matches62
Innings59
Not Out5
Runs1846
High Score139
Average34.18
Strike Rate92.81
100s4
50s9
6s38
4s184
Matches104
Innings176
Not Out13
Runs6114
High Score194
Average37.50
Strike Rate60.08
100s18
50s27
6s15
4s820
Matches133
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches62
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches104
Innings2
overs8
Runs48
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ6.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
