Joe Clarke
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|26 years, 2 months, 29 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Matches
|133
|Innings
|130
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|3315
|High Score
|136
|Average
|26.95
|Strike Rate
|150.54
|100s
|3
|50s
|21
|6s
|145
|4s
|328
|Matches
|62
|Innings
|59
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|1846
|High Score
|139
|Average
|34.18
|Strike Rate
|92.81
|100s
|4
|50s
|9
|6s
|38
|4s
|184
|Matches
|104
|Innings
|176
|Not Out
|13
|Runs
|6114
|High Score
|194
|Average
|37.50
|Strike Rate
|60.08
|100s
|18
|50s
|27
|6s
|15
|4s
|820
|Matches
|133
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|62
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|104
|Innings
|2
|overs
|8
|Runs
|48
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|6.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0