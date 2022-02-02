                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Rumman Raees

Rumman Raees
NationalityPakistan
RoleBowlers
Born
Age30 years, 10 months, 6 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Medium Fast
Matches9
Innings4
Not Out1
Runs27
High Score16
Average9.00
Strike Rate112.50
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s5
Matches8
Innings1
Not Out1
Runs0
High Score0
Average
Strike Rate
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches110
Innings41
Not Out24
Runs172
High Score25
Average10.11
Strike Rate110.96
100s0
50s0
6s6
4s14
Matches52
Innings35
Not Out12
Runs236
High Score28
Average10.26
Strike Rate92.54
100s0
50s0
6s5
4s25
Matches44
Innings67
Not Out19
Runs835
High Score43
Average17.39
Strike Rate64.18
100s0
50s0
6s13
4s112
Matches9
Innings9
overs77.1
Runs464
wickets14
bestinning3/49
bestmatch3/49
Average33.14
econ6.01
Strike Rate33.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches8
Innings8
overs28.5
Runs220
wickets8
bestinning2/24
bestmatch2/24
Average27.50
econ7.63
Strike Rate21.6
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches110
Innings110
overs392.5
Runs2914
wickets120
bestinning4/25
bestmatch4/25
Average24.28
econ7.41
Strike Rate19.6
4W2
5W0
10W0
Matches52
Innings52
overs421.4
Runs2115
wickets79
bestinning4/48
bestmatch4/48
Average26.77
econ5.01
Strike Rate32.0
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches44
Innings77
overs1119
Runs3358
wickets138
bestinning9/25
bestmatch11/80
Average24.33
econ3.00
Strike Rate48.6
4W4
5W4
10W1
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.