Rumman Raees
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|30 years, 10 months, 6 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Medium Fast
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|4
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|27
|High Score
|16
|Average
|9.00
|Strike Rate
|112.50
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|5
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|0
|High Score
|0
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|110
|Innings
|41
|Not Out
|24
|Runs
|172
|High Score
|25
|Average
|10.11
|Strike Rate
|110.96
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|6
|4s
|14
|Matches
|52
|Innings
|35
|Not Out
|12
|Runs
|236
|High Score
|28
|Average
|10.26
|Strike Rate
|92.54
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|5
|4s
|25
|Matches
|44
|Innings
|67
|Not Out
|19
|Runs
|835
|High Score
|43
|Average
|17.39
|Strike Rate
|64.18
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|13
|4s
|112
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|9
|overs
|77.1
|Runs
|464
|wickets
|14
|bestinning
|3/49
|bestmatch
|3/49
|Average
|33.14
|econ
|6.01
|Strike Rate
|33.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|8
|overs
|28.5
|Runs
|220
|wickets
|8
|bestinning
|2/24
|bestmatch
|2/24
|Average
|27.50
|econ
|7.63
|Strike Rate
|21.6
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|110
|Innings
|110
|overs
|392.5
|Runs
|2914
|wickets
|120
|bestinning
|4/25
|bestmatch
|4/25
|Average
|24.28
|econ
|7.41
|Strike Rate
|19.6
|4W
|2
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|52
|Innings
|52
|overs
|421.4
|Runs
|2115
|wickets
|79
|bestinning
|4/48
|bestmatch
|4/48
|Average
|26.77
|econ
|5.01
|Strike Rate
|32.0
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|44
|Innings
|77
|overs
|1119
|Runs
|3358
|wickets
|138
|bestinning
|9/25
|bestmatch
|11/80
|Average
|24.33
|econ
|3.00
|Strike Rate
|48.6
|4W
|4
|5W
|4
|10W
|1