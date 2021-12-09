                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Jamie Overton

Jamie Overton
NationalityEngland
RoleBowlers
Born
Age28 years, 4 months, 14 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast
Matches1
Innings1
Not Out0
Runs97
High Score97
Average97.00
Strike Rate71.32
100s0
50s1
6s2
4s13
Matches83
Innings47
Not Out14
Runs563
High Score48
Average17.06
Strike Rate173.23
100s0
50s0
6s38
4s38
Matches42
Innings31
Not Out8
Runs399
High Score40
Average17.34
Strike Rate114.65
100s0
50s0
6s17
4s32
Matches86
Innings121
Not Out25
Runs2093
High Score120
Average21.80
Strike Rate79.52
100s1
50s12
6s59
4s268
Matches1
Innings2
overs37
Runs146
wickets2
bestinning1/61
bestmatch2/146
Average73.00
econ3.94
Strike Rate111.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches83
Innings73
overs212.1
Runs1990
wickets67
bestinning5/47
bestmatch5/47
Average29.70
econ9.37
Strike Rate19.0
4W2
5W1
10W0
Matches42
Innings41
overs277
Runs1742
wickets57
bestinning4/42
bestmatch4/42
Average30.56
econ6.28
Strike Rate29.1
4W3
5W0
10W0
Matches86
Innings148
overs1904.5
Runs6684
wickets217
bestinning6/61
bestmatch8/107
Average30.80
econ3.50
Strike Rate52.6
4W7
5W6
10W0
