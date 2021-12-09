Jamie Overton
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|28 years, 4 months, 14 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|97
|High Score
|97
|Average
|97.00
|Strike Rate
|71.32
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|2
|4s
|13
|Matches
|83
|Innings
|47
|Not Out
|14
|Runs
|563
|High Score
|48
|Average
|17.06
|Strike Rate
|173.23
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|38
|4s
|38
|Matches
|42
|Innings
|31
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|399
|High Score
|40
|Average
|17.34
|Strike Rate
|114.65
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|17
|4s
|32
|Matches
|86
|Innings
|121
|Not Out
|25
|Runs
|2093
|High Score
|120
|Average
|21.80
|Strike Rate
|79.52
|100s
|1
|50s
|12
|6s
|59
|4s
|268
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|2
|overs
|37
|Runs
|146
|wickets
|2
|bestinning
|1/61
|bestmatch
|2/146
|Average
|73.00
|econ
|3.94
|Strike Rate
|111.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|83
|Innings
|73
|overs
|212.1
|Runs
|1990
|wickets
|67
|bestinning
|5/47
|bestmatch
|5/47
|Average
|29.70
|econ
|9.37
|Strike Rate
|19.0
|4W
|2
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|42
|Innings
|41
|overs
|277
|Runs
|1742
|wickets
|57
|bestinning
|4/42
|bestmatch
|4/42
|Average
|30.56
|econ
|6.28
|Strike Rate
|29.1
|4W
|3
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|86
|Innings
|148
|overs
|1904.5
|Runs
|6684
|wickets
|217
|bestinning
|6/61
|bestmatch
|8/107
|Average
|30.80
|econ
|3.50
|Strike Rate
|52.6
|4W
|7
|5W
|6
|10W
|0