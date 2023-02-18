Mir Hamza Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|31 years, 5 months, 14 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Medium
|Overview
|TEST
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|3
|53
|86
|99
|Innings
|6
|15
|45
|118
|Not Out
|3
|11
|27
|48
|Runs
|8
|67
|316
|565
|High Score
|4
|19
|49
|25
|Average
|2.66
|16.75
|17.55
|8.07
|Strike Rate
|9.87
|101.51
|73.31
|34.36
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|0
|4
|13
|19
|4S
|0
|3
|19
|53
|Matches
|3
|53
|86
|99
|Innings
|6
|52
|85
|179
|overs
|74
|193
|718.2
|3014.1
|Runs
|264
|1584
|3762
|8744
|wickets
|2
|52
|124
|390
|bestinning
|1/38
|4/9
|4/12
|7/59
|bestmatch
|1/67
|4/9
|4/12
|12/137
|Average
|132.00
|30.46
|30.33
|22.42
|econ
|3.56
|8.20
|5.23
|2.90
|Strike Rate
|222.0
|22.2
|34.7
|46.3
|4W
|0
|3
|7
|13
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|27
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|6