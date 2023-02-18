
Mir Hamza Career, Biography & More

Mir Hamza
NationalityPakistan
RoleBowlers
Born
Age31 years, 5 months, 14 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Medium
OverviewTESTT20List A1st Class
Matches3538699
Innings61545118
Not Out3112748
Runs867316565
High Score4194925
Average2.6616.7517.558.07
Strike Rate9.87101.5173.3134.36
100S0000
50S0000
6S041319
4S031953
OverviewTESTT20List A1st Class
Matches 3538699
Innings 65285179
overs 74193718.23014.1
Runs 264158437628744
wickets 252124390
bestinning 1/384/94/127/59
bestmatch 1/674/94/1212/137
Average 132.0030.4630.3322.42
econ 3.568.205.232.90
Strike Rate 222.022.234.746.3
4W 03713
5W 00027
10w 0006
