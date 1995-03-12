Tom Curran
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|27 years, 5 months, 12 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|3
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|66
|High Score
|39
|Average
|33.00
|Strike Rate
|55.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|12
|Matches
|28
|Innings
|17
|Not Out
|9
|Runs
|303
|High Score
|47
|Average
|37.87
|Strike Rate
|94.39
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|5
|4s
|29
|Matches
|30
|Innings
|13
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|64
|High Score
|14
|Average
|10.66
|Strike Rate
|114.28
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|4
|4s
|1
|Matches
|164
|Innings
|95
|Not Out
|33
|Runs
|1260
|High Score
|62
|Average
|20.32
|Strike Rate
|136.80
|100s
|0
|50s
|3
|6s
|41
|4s
|111
|Matches
|86
|Innings
|56
|Not Out
|21
|Runs
|739
|High Score
|47
|Average
|21.11
|Strike Rate
|93.54
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|9
|4s
|60
|Matches
|59
|Innings
|81
|Not Out
|11
|Runs
|1241
|High Score
|60
|Average
|17.72
|Strike Rate
|50.75
|100s
|0
|50s
|5
|6s
|6
|4s
|168
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|3
|overs
|66
|Runs
|200
|wickets
|2
|bestinning
|1/65
|bestmatch
|1/82
|Average
|100.00
|econ
|3.03
|Strike Rate
|198.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|28
|Innings
|28
|overs
|218
|Runs
|1290
|wickets
|34
|bestinning
|5/35
|bestmatch
|5/35
|Average
|37.94
|econ
|5.91
|Strike Rate
|38.4
|4W
|2
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|30
|Innings
|29
|overs
|98
|Runs
|907
|wickets
|29
|bestinning
|4/36
|bestmatch
|4/36
|Average
|31.27
|econ
|9.25
|Strike Rate
|20.2
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|164
|Innings
|157
|overs
|532.5
|Runs
|4744
|wickets
|185
|bestinning
|4/22
|bestmatch
|4/22
|Average
|25.64
|econ
|8.90
|Strike Rate
|17.2
|4W
|3
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|86
|Innings
|83
|overs
|651.3
|Runs
|3633
|wickets
|126
|bestinning
|5/16
|bestmatch
|5/16
|Average
|28.83
|econ
|5.57
|Strike Rate
|31.0
|4W
|6
|5W
|3
|10W
|0
|Matches
|59
|Innings
|95
|overs
|1723.3
|Runs
|5613
|wickets
|195
|bestinning
|7/20
|bestmatch
|10/176
|Average
|28.78
|econ
|3.25
|Strike Rate
|53.0
|4W
|13
|5W
|7
|10W
|1