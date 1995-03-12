                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Tom Curran

Tom Curran
NationalityEngland
RoleBowlers
Born
Age27 years, 5 months, 12 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
Matches2
Innings3
Not Out1
Runs66
High Score39
Average33.00
Strike Rate55.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s12
Matches28
Innings17
Not Out9
Runs303
High Score47
Average37.87
Strike Rate94.39
100s0
50s0
6s5
4s29
Matches30
Innings13
Not Out7
Runs64
High Score14
Average10.66
Strike Rate114.28
100s0
50s0
6s4
4s1
Matches164
Innings95
Not Out33
Runs1260
High Score62
Average20.32
Strike Rate136.80
100s0
50s3
6s41
4s111
Matches86
Innings56
Not Out21
Runs739
High Score47
Average21.11
Strike Rate93.54
100s0
50s0
6s9
4s60
Matches59
Innings81
Not Out11
Runs1241
High Score60
Average17.72
Strike Rate50.75
100s0
50s5
6s6
4s168
Matches2
Innings3
overs66
Runs200
wickets2
bestinning1/65
bestmatch1/82
Average100.00
econ3.03
Strike Rate198.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches28
Innings28
overs218
Runs1290
wickets34
bestinning5/35
bestmatch5/35
Average37.94
econ5.91
Strike Rate38.4
4W2
5W1
10W0
Matches30
Innings29
overs98
Runs907
wickets29
bestinning4/36
bestmatch4/36
Average31.27
econ9.25
Strike Rate20.2
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches164
Innings157
overs532.5
Runs4744
wickets185
bestinning4/22
bestmatch4/22
Average25.64
econ8.90
Strike Rate17.2
4W3
5W0
10W0
Matches86
Innings83
overs651.3
Runs3633
wickets126
bestinning5/16
bestmatch5/16
Average28.83
econ5.57
Strike Rate31.0
4W6
5W3
10W0
Matches59
Innings95
overs1723.3
Runs5613
wickets195
bestinning7/20
bestmatch10/176
Average28.78
econ3.25
Strike Rate53.0
4W13
5W7
10W1
