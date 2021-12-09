Daniel Bell-Drummond
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|29 years, 20 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Matches
|135
|Innings
|133
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|3704
|High Score
|112
|Average
|29.63
|Strike Rate
|135.23
|100s
|1
|50s
|29
|6s
|91
|4s
|377
|Matches
|89
|Innings
|88
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|3381
|High Score
|171
|Average
|42.26
|Strike Rate
|81.50
|100s
|6
|50s
|22
|6s
|18
|4s
|351
|Matches
|138
|Innings
|238
|Not Out
|22
|Runs
|7245
|High Score
|206
|Average
|33.54
|Strike Rate
|50.43
|100s
|15
|50s
|35
|6s
|21
|4s
|979
|Matches
|135
|Innings
|12
|overs
|18.3
|Runs
|191
|wickets
|5
|bestinning
|2/19
|bestmatch
|2/19
|Average
|38.20
|econ
|10.32
|Strike Rate
|22.2
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|89
|Innings
|5
|overs
|25.5
|Runs
|121
|wickets
|5
|bestinning
|2/22
|bestmatch
|2/22
|Average
|24.20
|econ
|4.68
|Strike Rate
|31.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|138
|Innings
|34
|overs
|168.2
|Runs
|529
|wickets
|17
|bestinning
|3/47
|bestmatch
|3/44
|Average
|31.11
|econ
|3.14
|Strike Rate
|59.4
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0