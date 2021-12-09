                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Daniel Bell-Drummond

Daniel Bell-Drummond
NationalityEngland
RoleBatsman
Born
Age29 years, 20 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
Matches135
Innings133
Not Out8
Runs3704
High Score112
Average29.63
Strike Rate135.23
100s1
50s29
6s91
4s377
Matches89
Innings88
Not Out8
Runs3381
High Score171
Average42.26
Strike Rate81.50
100s6
50s22
6s18
4s351
Matches138
Innings238
Not Out22
Runs7245
High Score206
Average33.54
Strike Rate50.43
100s15
50s35
6s21
4s979
Matches135
Innings12
overs18.3
Runs191
wickets5
bestinning2/19
bestmatch2/19
Average38.20
econ10.32
Strike Rate22.2
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches89
Innings5
overs25.5
Runs121
wickets5
bestinning2/22
bestmatch2/22
Average24.20
econ4.68
Strike Rate31.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches138
Innings34
overs168.2
Runs529
wickets17
bestinning3/47
bestmatch3/44
Average31.11
econ3.14
Strike Rate59.4
4W0
5W0
10W0
