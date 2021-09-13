                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Habibul Bashar

Habibul Bashar
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBatsman
Born
Age50 years, 7 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches50
Innings99
Not Out1
Runs3026
High Score113
Average30.87
Strike Rate60.27
100s3
50s24
6s4
4s401
Matches111
Innings105
Not Out5
Runs2168
High Score78
Average21.68
Strike Rate60.45
100s0
50s14
6s10
4s0
Matches156
Innings149
Not Out9
Runs3418
High Score83
Average24.41
Strike Rate
100s0
50s24
6s0
4s0
Matches91
Innings170
Not Out5
Runs5571
High Score224
Average33.76
Strike Rate
100s7
50s41
6s0
4s0
Matches50
Innings9
overs47
Runs217
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ4.61
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches111
Innings6
overs29.1
Runs142
wickets1
bestinning1/31
bestmatch1/31
Average142.00
econ4.86
Strike Rate175.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches156
Innings0
overs111.4
Runs499
wickets8
bestinning2/17
bestmatch2/17
Average62.37
econ4.46
Strike Rate83.7
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches91
Innings0
overs135.4
Runs527
wickets8
bestinning2/28
bestmatch
Average65.87
econ3.88
Strike Rate101.7
4W0
5W0
10W0
