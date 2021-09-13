Habibul Bashar
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|50 years, 7 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|50
|Innings
|99
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|3026
|High Score
|113
|Average
|30.87
|Strike Rate
|60.27
|100s
|3
|50s
|24
|6s
|4
|4s
|401
|Matches
|111
|Innings
|105
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|2168
|High Score
|78
|Average
|21.68
|Strike Rate
|60.45
|100s
|0
|50s
|14
|6s
|10
|4s
|0
|Matches
|156
|Innings
|149
|Not Out
|9
|Runs
|3418
|High Score
|83
|Average
|24.41
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|24
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|91
|Innings
|170
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|5571
|High Score
|224
|Average
|33.76
|Strike Rate
|100s
|7
|50s
|41
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|50
|Innings
|9
|overs
|47
|Runs
|217
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|4.61
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|111
|Innings
|6
|overs
|29.1
|Runs
|142
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/31
|bestmatch
|1/31
|Average
|142.00
|econ
|4.86
|Strike Rate
|175.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|156
|Innings
|0
|overs
|111.4
|Runs
|499
|wickets
|8
|bestinning
|2/17
|bestmatch
|2/17
|Average
|62.37
|econ
|4.46
|Strike Rate
|83.7
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|91
|Innings
|0
|overs
|135.4
|Runs
|527
|wickets
|8
|bestinning
|2/28
|bestmatch
|Average
|65.87
|econ
|3.88
|Strike Rate
|101.7
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0