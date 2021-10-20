                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Akram Khan

Akram Khan
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBatsman
Born
Age53 years, 9 months, 23 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches8
Innings16
Not Out0
Runs259
High Score44
Average16.18
Strike Rate37.75
100s0
50s0
6s3
4s29
Matches44
Innings44
Not Out2
Runs976
High Score65
Average23.23
Strike Rate56.71
100s0
50s5
6s0
4s0
Matches94
Innings88
Not Out9
Runs2192
High Score82
Average27.74
Strike Rate
100s0
50s12
6s0
4s0
Matches43
Innings77
Not Out4
Runs2117
High Score129
Average29.00
Strike Rate
100s2
50s10
6s0
4s0
Matches8
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches44
Innings6
overs19.3
Runs138
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ7.07
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches94
Innings0
overs33.4
Runs228
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ6.77
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches43
Innings0
overs8.3
Runs23
wickets1
bestinning1/7
bestmatch
Average23.00
econ2.70
Strike Rate51.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
