Akram Khan
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|53 years, 9 months, 23 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|16
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|259
|High Score
|44
|Average
|16.18
|Strike Rate
|37.75
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|3
|4s
|29
|Matches
|44
|Innings
|44
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|976
|High Score
|65
|Average
|23.23
|Strike Rate
|56.71
|100s
|0
|50s
|5
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|94
|Innings
|88
|Not Out
|9
|Runs
|2192
|High Score
|82
|Average
|27.74
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|12
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|43
|Innings
|77
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|2117
|High Score
|129
|Average
|29.00
|Strike Rate
|100s
|2
|50s
|10
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|44
|Innings
|6
|overs
|19.3
|Runs
|138
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|7.07
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|94
|Innings
|0
|overs
|33.4
|Runs
|228
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|6.77
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|43
|Innings
|0
|overs
|8.3
|Runs
|23
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/7
|bestmatch
|Average
|23.00
|econ
|2.70
|Strike Rate
|51.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0