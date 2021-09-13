Javed Omar
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|45 years, 8 months, 29 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Matches
|40
|Innings
|80
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|1720
|High Score
|119
|Average
|22.05
|Strike Rate
|38.14
|100s
|1
|50s
|8
|6s
|1
|4s
|240
|Matches
|59
|Innings
|59
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|1312
|High Score
|85
|Average
|23.85
|Strike Rate
|51.89
|100s
|0
|50s
|10
|6s
|5
|4s
|139
|Matches
|108
|Innings
|108
|Not Out
|10
|Runs
|2381
|High Score
|85
|Average
|24.29
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|13
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|102
|Innings
|191
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|5353
|High Score
|173
|Average
|28.77
|Strike Rate
|100s
|10
|50s
|24
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|40
|Innings
|1
|overs
|1
|Runs
|12
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|12.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|59
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|108
|Innings
|0
|overs
|12.5
|Runs
|72
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|5.61
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|102
|Innings
|0
|overs
|44
|Runs
|165
|wickets
|2
|bestinning
|2/75
|bestmatch
|Average
|82.50
|econ
|3.75
|Strike Rate
|132.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0