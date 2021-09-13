                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Javed Omar

Javed Omar
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBatsman
Born
Age45 years, 8 months, 29 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
Matches40
Innings80
Not Out2
Runs1720
High Score119
Average22.05
Strike Rate38.14
100s1
50s8
6s1
4s240
Matches59
Innings59
Not Out4
Runs1312
High Score85
Average23.85
Strike Rate51.89
100s0
50s10
6s5
4s139
Matches108
Innings108
Not Out10
Runs2381
High Score85
Average24.29
Strike Rate
100s0
50s13
6s0
4s0
Matches102
Innings191
Not Out5
Runs5353
High Score173
Average28.77
Strike Rate
100s10
50s24
6s0
4s0
Matches40
Innings1
overs1
Runs12
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ12.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches59
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches108
Innings0
overs12.5
Runs72
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ5.61
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches102
Innings0
overs44
Runs165
wickets2
bestinning2/75
bestmatch
Average82.50
econ3.75
Strike Rate132.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.