Khaled Mashud

Khaled Mashud
NationalityBangladesh
Role
Born
Age46 years, 6 months, 16 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Matches44
Innings84
Not Out10
Runs1409
High Score103
Average19.04
Strike Rate34.06
100s1
50s3
6s1
4s147
Matches126
Innings110
Not Out27
Runs1818
High Score71
Average21.90
Strike Rate54.84
100s0
50s7
6s0
4s0
Matches7
Innings3
Not Out2
Runs2
High Score1
Average2.00
Strike Rate25.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches198
Innings172
Not Out39
Runs2678
High Score71
Average20.13
Strike Rate
100s0
50s10
6s0
4s0
Matches114
Innings194
Not Out19
Runs4374
High Score201
Average24.99
Strike Rate
100s3
50s22
6s0
4s0
Matches44
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches126
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches7
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches198
Innings0
overs1.1
Runs13
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ11.14
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches114
Innings0
overs9.2
Runs27
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ2.89
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
