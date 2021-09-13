Khaled Mashud
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Born
|Age
|46 years, 6 months, 16 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Matches
|44
|Innings
|84
|Not Out
|10
|Runs
|1409
|High Score
|103
|Average
|19.04
|Strike Rate
|34.06
|100s
|1
|50s
|3
|6s
|1
|4s
|147
|Matches
|126
|Innings
|110
|Not Out
|27
|Runs
|1818
|High Score
|71
|Average
|21.90
|Strike Rate
|54.84
|100s
|0
|50s
|7
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|3
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|2
|High Score
|1
|Average
|2.00
|Strike Rate
|25.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|198
|Innings
|172
|Not Out
|39
|Runs
|2678
|High Score
|71
|Average
|20.13
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|10
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|114
|Innings
|194
|Not Out
|19
|Runs
|4374
|High Score
|201
|Average
|24.99
|Strike Rate
|100s
|3
|50s
|22
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|44
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|126
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|198
|Innings
|0
|overs
|1.1
|Runs
|13
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|11.14
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|114
|Innings
|0
|overs
|9.2
|Runs
|27
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|2.89
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0