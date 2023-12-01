Chris Green Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|30 years, 4 months, 23 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|190
|12
|6
|Innings
|120
|10
|10
|Not Out
|43
|4
|3
|Runs
|1168
|101
|290
|High Score
|50
|24
|59
|Average
|15.16
|16.83
|41.42
|Strike Rate
|130.21
|75.37
|59.54
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|1
|0
|3
|6S
|33
|0
|2
|4S
|90
|11
|36
