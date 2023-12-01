
Chris Green Career, Biography & More

Chris Green
NationalityAustralia
RoleBowlers
Born
Age30 years, 4 months, 23 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches190126
Innings1201010
Not Out4343
Runs1168101290
High Score502459
Average15.1616.8341.42
Strike Rate130.2175.3759.54
100S000
50S103
6S3302
4S901136
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches 190126
Innings 1881111
overs 623.284.5221
Runs 4357413461
wickets 1591420
bestinning 5/325/535/41
bestmatch 5/325/539/112
Average 27.4029.5023.05
econ 6.984.862.08
Strike Rate 23.536.366.3
4W 311
5W 111
10w 000
