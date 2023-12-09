
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.









Jordan Silk Career, Biography & More

Jordan Silk
NationalityAustralia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age31 years, 10 months, 11 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches1135683
Innings9253155
Not Out28410
Runs201716274684
High Score7890154
Average31.5133.2032.30
Strike Rate124.6677.8044.20
100S0010
50S61522
6S36918
4S149142535
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches 1135683
Innings 0321
overs 0742.5
Runs 039144
wickets 002
bestinning 1/4
bestmatch 1/4
Average 72.00
econ 5.573.36
Strike Rate 128.5
4W 000
5W 000
10w 000
