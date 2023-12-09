Jordan Silk Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|31 years, 10 months, 11 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|113
|56
|83
|Innings
|92
|53
|155
|Not Out
|28
|4
|10
|Runs
|2017
|1627
|4684
|High Score
|78
|90
|154
|Average
|31.51
|33.20
|32.30
|Strike Rate
|124.66
|77.80
|44.20
|100S
|0
|0
|10
|50S
|6
|15
|22
|6S
|36
|9
|18
|4S
|149
|142
|535
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|113
|56
|83
|Innings
|0
|3
|21
|overs
|0
|7
|42.5
|Runs
|0
|39
|144
|wickets
|0
|0
|2
|bestinning
|1/4
|bestmatch
|1/4
|Average
|72.00
|econ
|5.57
|3.36
|Strike Rate
|128.5
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0