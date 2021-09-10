                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Nathan Lyon

Nathan Lyon
NationalityAustralia
RoleBowlers
Born
Age34 years, 9 months, 4 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches110
Innings140
Not Out42
Runs1247
High Score47
Average12.72
Strike Rate50.52
100s0
50s0
6s12
4s157
Matches29
Innings14
Not Out10
Runs77
High Score30
Average19.25
Strike Rate92.77
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s7
Matches2
Innings1
Not Out1
Runs4
High Score4
Average
Strike Rate100.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches50
Innings18
Not Out7
Runs60
High Score11
Average5.45
Strike Rate93.75
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s4
Matches77
Innings37
Not Out20
Runs229
High Score37
Average13.47
Strike Rate102.23
100s0
50s0
6s8
4s20
Matches186
Innings239
Not Out65
Runs2223
High Score75
Average12.77
Strike Rate51.32
100s0
50s2
6s26
4s256
Matches110
Innings207
overs4763.5
Runs14047
wickets438
bestinning8/50
bestmatch13/154
Average32.07
econ2.94
Strike Rate65.2
4W19
5W20
10W3
Matches29
Innings29
overs271
Runs1334
wickets29
bestinning4/44
bestmatch4/44
Average46.00
econ4.92
Strike Rate56.0
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches2
Innings2
overs5
Runs48
wickets1
bestinning1/33
bestmatch1/33
Average48.00
econ9.60
Strike Rate30.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches50
Innings48
overs166.4
Runs1219
wickets57
bestinning5/23
bestmatch5/23
Average21.38
econ7.31
Strike Rate17.5
4W1
5W1
10W0
Matches77
Innings76
overs698.1
Runs3399
wickets90
bestinning4/10
bestmatch4/10
Average37.76
econ4.86
Strike Rate46.5
4W4
5W0
10W0
Matches186
Innings340
overs7604.2
Runs22524
wickets666
bestinning8/50
bestmatch13/154
Average33.81
econ2.96
Strike Rate68.5
4W28
5W25
10W4
