Nathan Lyon
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|34 years, 9 months, 4 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|110
|Innings
|140
|Not Out
|42
|Runs
|1247
|High Score
|47
|Average
|12.72
|Strike Rate
|50.52
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|12
|4s
|157
|Matches
|29
|Innings
|14
|Not Out
|10
|Runs
|77
|High Score
|30
|Average
|19.25
|Strike Rate
|92.77
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|7
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|4
|High Score
|4
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|50
|Innings
|18
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|60
|High Score
|11
|Average
|5.45
|Strike Rate
|93.75
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|4
|Matches
|77
|Innings
|37
|Not Out
|20
|Runs
|229
|High Score
|37
|Average
|13.47
|Strike Rate
|102.23
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|8
|4s
|20
|Matches
|186
|Innings
|239
|Not Out
|65
|Runs
|2223
|High Score
|75
|Average
|12.77
|Strike Rate
|51.32
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|26
|4s
|256
|Matches
|110
|Innings
|207
|overs
|4763.5
|Runs
|14047
|wickets
|438
|bestinning
|8/50
|bestmatch
|13/154
|Average
|32.07
|econ
|2.94
|Strike Rate
|65.2
|4W
|19
|5W
|20
|10W
|3
|Matches
|29
|Innings
|29
|overs
|271
|Runs
|1334
|wickets
|29
|bestinning
|4/44
|bestmatch
|4/44
|Average
|46.00
|econ
|4.92
|Strike Rate
|56.0
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|2
|overs
|5
|Runs
|48
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/33
|bestmatch
|1/33
|Average
|48.00
|econ
|9.60
|Strike Rate
|30.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|50
|Innings
|48
|overs
|166.4
|Runs
|1219
|wickets
|57
|bestinning
|5/23
|bestmatch
|5/23
|Average
|21.38
|econ
|7.31
|Strike Rate
|17.5
|4W
|1
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|77
|Innings
|76
|overs
|698.1
|Runs
|3399
|wickets
|90
|bestinning
|4/10
|bestmatch
|4/10
|Average
|37.76
|econ
|4.86
|Strike Rate
|46.5
|4W
|4
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|186
|Innings
|340
|overs
|7604.2
|Runs
|22524
|wickets
|666
|bestinning
|8/50
|bestmatch
|13/154
|Average
|33.81
|econ
|2.96
|Strike Rate
|68.5
|4W
|28
|5W
|25
|10W
|4