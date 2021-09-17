                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Jackson Bird

Jackson Bird
NationalityAustralia
RoleBowlers
Born
Age35 years, 8 months, 13 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
Matches9
Innings9
Not Out6
Runs43
High Score19
Average14.33
Strike Rate30.49
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s3
Matches78
Innings22
Not Out13
Runs76
High Score14
Average8.44
Strike Rate82.60
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s2
Matches40
Innings20
Not Out8
Runs170
High Score28
Average14.16
Strike Rate100.00
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s19
Matches105
Innings146
Not Out37
Runs1388
High Score64
Average12.73
Strike Rate61.01
100s0
50s4
6s23
4s174
Matches9
Innings17
overs322.2
Runs1042
wickets34
bestinning5/59
bestmatch7/117
Average30.64
econ3.23
Strike Rate56.8
4W1
5W1
10W0
Matches78
Innings77
overs254.3
Runs1932
wickets65
bestinning4/31
bestmatch4/31
Average29.72
econ7.59
Strike Rate23.4
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches40
Innings40
overs358.4
Runs1715
wickets51
bestinning6/25
bestmatch6/25
Average33.62
econ4.78
Strike Rate42.1
4W0
5W1
10W0
Matches105
Innings192
overs3536.3
Runs10522
wickets424
bestinning7/18
bestmatch11/95
Average24.81
econ2.97
Strike Rate50.0
4W21
5W18
10W5
