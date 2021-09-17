Jackson Bird
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|35 years, 8 months, 13 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|9
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|43
|High Score
|19
|Average
|14.33
|Strike Rate
|30.49
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|3
|Matches
|78
|Innings
|22
|Not Out
|13
|Runs
|76
|High Score
|14
|Average
|8.44
|Strike Rate
|82.60
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|2
|Matches
|40
|Innings
|20
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|170
|High Score
|28
|Average
|14.16
|Strike Rate
|100.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|19
|Matches
|105
|Innings
|146
|Not Out
|37
|Runs
|1388
|High Score
|64
|Average
|12.73
|Strike Rate
|61.01
|100s
|0
|50s
|4
|6s
|23
|4s
|174
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|17
|overs
|322.2
|Runs
|1042
|wickets
|34
|bestinning
|5/59
|bestmatch
|7/117
|Average
|30.64
|econ
|3.23
|Strike Rate
|56.8
|4W
|1
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|78
|Innings
|77
|overs
|254.3
|Runs
|1932
|wickets
|65
|bestinning
|4/31
|bestmatch
|4/31
|Average
|29.72
|econ
|7.59
|Strike Rate
|23.4
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|40
|Innings
|40
|overs
|358.4
|Runs
|1715
|wickets
|51
|bestinning
|6/25
|bestmatch
|6/25
|Average
|33.62
|econ
|4.78
|Strike Rate
|42.1
|4W
|0
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|105
|Innings
|192
|overs
|3536.3
|Runs
|10522
|wickets
|424
|bestinning
|7/18
|bestmatch
|11/95
|Average
|24.81
|econ
|2.97
|Strike Rate
|50.0
|4W
|21
|5W
|18
|10W
|5