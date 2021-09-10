                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









Kane Richardson

Kane Richardson
NationalityAustralia
RoleBowlers
Born
Age31 years, 6 months, 12 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
Matches25
Innings12
Not Out7
Runs75
High Score24
Average15.00
Strike Rate110.29
100s0
50s0
6s4
4s7
Matches33
Innings5
Not Out2
Runs16
High Score9
Average5.33
Strike Rate106.66
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches150
Innings51
Not Out23
Runs366
High Score45
Average13.07
Strike Rate114.73
100s0
50s0
6s12
4s23
Matches91
Innings53
Not Out18
Runs467
High Score36
Average13.34
Strike Rate90.67
100s0
50s0
6s12
4s42
Matches34
Innings52
Not Out4
Runs664
High Score49
Average13.83
Strike Rate57.14
100s0
50s0
6s16
4s64
Matches25
Innings25
overs218.4
Runs1240
wickets39
bestinning5/68
bestmatch5/68
Average31.79
econ5.67
Strike Rate33.6
4W0
5W1
10W0
Matches33
Innings33
overs115
Runs938
wickets42
bestinning4/30
bestmatch4/30
Average22.33
econ8.15
Strike Rate16.4
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches150
Innings147
overs530.5
Runs4250
wickets195
bestinning4/22
bestmatch4/22
Average21.79
econ8.00
Strike Rate16.3
4W6
5W0
10W0
Matches91
Innings90
overs814.4
Runs4304
wickets147
bestinning6/48
bestmatch6/48
Average29.27
econ5.28
Strike Rate33.2
4W2
5W6
10W0
Matches34
Innings63
overs1174.1
Runs3505
wickets102
bestinning5/69
bestmatch9/124
Average34.36
econ2.98
Strike Rate69.0
4W7
5W1
10W0
