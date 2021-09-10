Kane Richardson
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|31 years, 6 months, 12 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Matches
|25
|Innings
|12
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|75
|High Score
|24
|Average
|15.00
|Strike Rate
|110.29
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|4
|4s
|7
|Matches
|33
|Innings
|5
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|16
|High Score
|9
|Average
|5.33
|Strike Rate
|106.66
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|150
|Innings
|51
|Not Out
|23
|Runs
|366
|High Score
|45
|Average
|13.07
|Strike Rate
|114.73
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|12
|4s
|23
|Matches
|91
|Innings
|53
|Not Out
|18
|Runs
|467
|High Score
|36
|Average
|13.34
|Strike Rate
|90.67
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|12
|4s
|42
|Matches
|34
|Innings
|52
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|664
|High Score
|49
|Average
|13.83
|Strike Rate
|57.14
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|16
|4s
|64
|Matches
|25
|Innings
|25
|overs
|218.4
|Runs
|1240
|wickets
|39
|bestinning
|5/68
|bestmatch
|5/68
|Average
|31.79
|econ
|5.67
|Strike Rate
|33.6
|4W
|0
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|33
|Innings
|33
|overs
|115
|Runs
|938
|wickets
|42
|bestinning
|4/30
|bestmatch
|4/30
|Average
|22.33
|econ
|8.15
|Strike Rate
|16.4
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|150
|Innings
|147
|overs
|530.5
|Runs
|4250
|wickets
|195
|bestinning
|4/22
|bestmatch
|4/22
|Average
|21.79
|econ
|8.00
|Strike Rate
|16.3
|4W
|6
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|91
|Innings
|90
|overs
|814.4
|Runs
|4304
|wickets
|147
|bestinning
|6/48
|bestmatch
|6/48
|Average
|29.27
|econ
|5.28
|Strike Rate
|33.2
|4W
|2
|5W
|6
|10W
|0
|Matches
|34
|Innings
|63
|overs
|1174.1
|Runs
|3505
|wickets
|102
|bestinning
|5/69
|bestmatch
|9/124
|Average
|34.36
|econ
|2.98
|Strike Rate
|69.0
|4W
|7
|5W
|1
|10W
|0