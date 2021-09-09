                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Peter Handscomb

Peter Handscomb
NationalityAustralia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age31 years, 3 months, 28 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Matches16
Innings29
Not Out5
Runs934
High Score110
Average38.91
Strike Rate49.83
100s2
50s4
6s1
4s105
Matches22
Innings20
Not Out1
Runs632
High Score117
Average33.26
Strike Rate97.38
100s1
50s4
6s6
4s46
Matches2
Innings2
Not Out1
Runs33
High Score20
Average33.00
Strike Rate100.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s1
Matches111
Innings98
Not Out23
Runs1732
High Score103
Average23.09
Strike Rate118.46
100s1
50s5
6s39
4s127
Matches123
Innings113
Not Out14
Runs3687
High Score140
Average37.24
Strike Rate90.50
100s4
50s22
6s48
4s312
Matches139
Innings234
Not Out16
Runs8155
High Score215
Average37.40
Strike Rate52.61
100s17
50s46
6s21
4s989
Matches16
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches22
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches2
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches111
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches123
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches139
Innings2
overs11
Runs79
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ7.18
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
