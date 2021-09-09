Peter Handscomb
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|31 years, 3 months, 28 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Matches
|16
|Innings
|29
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|934
|High Score
|110
|Average
|38.91
|Strike Rate
|49.83
|100s
|2
|50s
|4
|6s
|1
|4s
|105
|Matches
|22
|Innings
|20
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|632
|High Score
|117
|Average
|33.26
|Strike Rate
|97.38
|100s
|1
|50s
|4
|6s
|6
|4s
|46
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|33
|High Score
|20
|Average
|33.00
|Strike Rate
|100.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|1
|Matches
|111
|Innings
|98
|Not Out
|23
|Runs
|1732
|High Score
|103
|Average
|23.09
|Strike Rate
|118.46
|100s
|1
|50s
|5
|6s
|39
|4s
|127
|Matches
|123
|Innings
|113
|Not Out
|14
|Runs
|3687
|High Score
|140
|Average
|37.24
|Strike Rate
|90.50
|100s
|4
|50s
|22
|6s
|48
|4s
|312
|Matches
|139
|Innings
|234
|Not Out
|16
|Runs
|8155
|High Score
|215
|Average
|37.40
|Strike Rate
|52.61
|100s
|17
|50s
|46
|6s
|21
|4s
|989
|Matches
|16
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|22
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|111
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|123
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|139
|Innings
|2
|overs
|11
|Runs
|79
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|7.18
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0