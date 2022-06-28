                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Scott Boland

Scott Boland
NationalityAustralia
RoleBowlers
Born
Age33 years, 4 months, 13 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
Matches3
Innings3
Not Out1
Runs24
High Score10
Average12.00
Strike Rate42.10
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s2
Matches14
Innings4
Not Out1
Runs9
High Score4
Average3.00
Strike Rate40.90
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches3
Innings0
Not Out0
Runs0
High Score0
Average
Strike Rate
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches62
Innings23
Not Out16
Runs71
High Score10
Average10.14
Strike Rate87.65
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s7
Matches58
Innings32
Not Out12
Runs129
High Score19
Average6.45
Strike Rate57.84
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s6
Matches86
Innings103
Not Out35
Runs865
High Score51
Average12.72
Strike Rate31.81
100s0
50s2
6s2
4s119
Matches3
Innings6
overs81.1
Runs172
wickets18
bestinning6/7
bestmatch7/55
Average9.55
econ2.11
Strike Rate27.0
4W1
5W1
10W0
Matches14
Innings13
overs119.2
Runs725
wickets16
bestinning3/67
bestmatch3/67
Average45.31
econ6.07
Strike Rate44.7
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches3
Innings3
overs11
Runs90
wickets3
bestinning3/26
bestmatch3/26
Average30.00
econ8.18
Strike Rate22.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches62
Innings62
overs228.1
Runs1902
wickets75
bestinning4/30
bestmatch4/30
Average25.36
econ8.33
Strike Rate18.2
4W2
5W0
10W0
Matches58
Innings57
overs503.1
Runs2852
wickets69
bestinning5/63
bestmatch5/63
Average41.33
econ5.66
Strike Rate43.7
4W2
5W1
10W0
Matches86
Innings158
overs2795.2
Runs7625
wickets308
bestinning7/31
bestmatch9/72
Average24.75
econ2.72
Strike Rate54.4
4W16
5W8
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.