Scott Boland
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|33 years, 4 months, 13 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|3
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|24
|High Score
|10
|Average
|12.00
|Strike Rate
|42.10
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|2
|Matches
|14
|Innings
|4
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|9
|High Score
|4
|Average
|3.00
|Strike Rate
|40.90
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|0
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|0
|High Score
|0
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|62
|Innings
|23
|Not Out
|16
|Runs
|71
|High Score
|10
|Average
|10.14
|Strike Rate
|87.65
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|7
|Matches
|58
|Innings
|32
|Not Out
|12
|Runs
|129
|High Score
|19
|Average
|6.45
|Strike Rate
|57.84
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|6
|Matches
|86
|Innings
|103
|Not Out
|35
|Runs
|865
|High Score
|51
|Average
|12.72
|Strike Rate
|31.81
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|2
|4s
|119
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|6
|overs
|81.1
|Runs
|172
|wickets
|18
|bestinning
|6/7
|bestmatch
|7/55
|Average
|9.55
|econ
|2.11
|Strike Rate
|27.0
|4W
|1
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|14
|Innings
|13
|overs
|119.2
|Runs
|725
|wickets
|16
|bestinning
|3/67
|bestmatch
|3/67
|Average
|45.31
|econ
|6.07
|Strike Rate
|44.7
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|3
|overs
|11
|Runs
|90
|wickets
|3
|bestinning
|3/26
|bestmatch
|3/26
|Average
|30.00
|econ
|8.18
|Strike Rate
|22.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|62
|Innings
|62
|overs
|228.1
|Runs
|1902
|wickets
|75
|bestinning
|4/30
|bestmatch
|4/30
|Average
|25.36
|econ
|8.33
|Strike Rate
|18.2
|4W
|2
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|58
|Innings
|57
|overs
|503.1
|Runs
|2852
|wickets
|69
|bestinning
|5/63
|bestmatch
|5/63
|Average
|41.33
|econ
|5.66
|Strike Rate
|43.7
|4W
|2
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|86
|Innings
|158
|overs
|2795.2
|Runs
|7625
|wickets
|308
|bestinning
|7/31
|bestmatch
|9/72
|Average
|24.75
|econ
|2.72
|Strike Rate
|54.4
|4W
|16
|5W
|8
|10W
|0