Chris Lynn
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|32 years, 4 months, 14 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|4
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|75
|High Score
|44
|Average
|18.75
|Strike Rate
|84.26
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|3
|4s
|5
|Matches
|18
|Innings
|16
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|291
|High Score
|44
|Average
|19.40
|Strike Rate
|131.67
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|14
|4s
|28
|Matches
|241
|Innings
|233
|Not Out
|24
|Runs
|6656
|High Score
|113
|Average
|31.84
|Strike Rate
|143.38
|100s
|4
|50s
|44
|6s
|370
|4s
|563
|Matches
|50
|Innings
|50
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|1597
|High Score
|135
|Average
|36.29
|Strike Rate
|96.55
|100s
|2
|50s
|12
|6s
|65
|4s
|144
|Matches
|41
|Innings
|71
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|2743
|High Score
|250
|Average
|43.53
|Strike Rate
|55.87
|100s
|6
|50s
|12
|6s
|45
|4s
|345
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|18
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|241
|Innings
|7
|overs
|13
|Runs
|93
|wickets
|3
|bestinning
|2/15
|bestmatch
|2/15
|Average
|31.00
|econ
|7.15
|Strike Rate
|26.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|50
|Innings
|7
|overs
|11.3
|Runs
|45
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/3
|bestmatch
|1/3
|Average
|45.00
|econ
|3.91
|Strike Rate
|69.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|41
|Innings
|8
|overs
|14
|Runs
|64
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|4.57
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0