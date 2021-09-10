                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Chris Lynn

Chris Lynn
NationalityAustralia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age32 years, 4 months, 14 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
Matches4
Innings4
Not Out0
Runs75
High Score44
Average18.75
Strike Rate84.26
100s0
50s0
6s3
4s5
Matches18
Innings16
Not Out1
Runs291
High Score44
Average19.40
Strike Rate131.67
100s0
50s0
6s14
4s28
Matches241
Innings233
Not Out24
Runs6656
High Score113
Average31.84
Strike Rate143.38
100s4
50s44
6s370
4s563
Matches50
Innings50
Not Out6
Runs1597
High Score135
Average36.29
Strike Rate96.55
100s2
50s12
6s65
4s144
Matches41
Innings71
Not Out8
Runs2743
High Score250
Average43.53
Strike Rate55.87
100s6
50s12
6s45
4s345
Matches4
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches18
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches241
Innings7
overs13
Runs93
wickets3
bestinning2/15
bestmatch2/15
Average31.00
econ7.15
Strike Rate26.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches50
Innings7
overs11.3
Runs45
wickets1
bestinning1/3
bestmatch1/3
Average45.00
econ3.91
Strike Rate69.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches41
Innings8
overs14
Runs64
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ4.57
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
