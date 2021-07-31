Matthew Wade
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Born
|Age
|34 years, 7 months, 29 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|36
|Innings
|63
|Not Out
|9
|Runs
|1613
|High Score
|117
|Average
|29.87
|Strike Rate
|50.35
|100s
|4
|50s
|5
|6s
|12
|4s
|175
|Matches
|97
|Innings
|83
|Not Out
|12
|Runs
|1867
|High Score
|100
|Average
|26.29
|Strike Rate
|81.59
|100s
|1
|50s
|11
|6s
|34
|4s
|129
|Matches
|63
|Innings
|47
|Not Out
|11
|Runs
|828
|High Score
|80
|Average
|23.00
|Strike Rate
|128.57
|100s
|0
|50s
|3
|6s
|32
|4s
|61
|Matches
|192
|Innings
|167
|Not Out
|27
|Runs
|3684
|High Score
|130
|Average
|26.31
|Strike Rate
|135.19
|100s
|1
|50s
|21
|6s
|129
|4s
|303
|Matches
|181
|Innings
|161
|Not Out
|17
|Runs
|4761
|High Score
|155
|Average
|33.06
|Strike Rate
|89.61
|100s
|9
|50s
|21
|6s
|113
|4s
|400
|Matches
|157
|Innings
|251
|Not Out
|41
|Runs
|8603
|High Score
|152
|Average
|40.96
|Strike Rate
|50.41
|100s
|17
|50s
|53
|6s
|97
|4s
|993
|Matches
|36
|Innings
|4
|overs
|5
|Runs
|28
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|5.60
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|97
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|63
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|192
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|181
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|157
|Innings
|26
|overs
|86.4
|Runs
|354
|wickets
|8
|bestinning
|3/13
|bestmatch
|3/13
|Average
|44.25
|econ
|4.08
|Strike Rate
|65.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0