Matthew Wade

NationalityAustralia
Role
Born
Age34 years, 7 months, 29 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches36
Innings63
Not Out9
Runs1613
High Score117
Average29.87
Strike Rate50.35
100s4
50s5
6s12
4s175
Matches97
Innings83
Not Out12
Runs1867
High Score100
Average26.29
Strike Rate81.59
100s1
50s11
6s34
4s129
Matches63
Innings47
Not Out11
Runs828
High Score80
Average23.00
Strike Rate128.57
100s0
50s3
6s32
4s61
Matches192
Innings167
Not Out27
Runs3684
High Score130
Average26.31
Strike Rate135.19
100s1
50s21
6s129
4s303
Matches181
Innings161
Not Out17
Runs4761
High Score155
Average33.06
Strike Rate89.61
100s9
50s21
6s113
4s400
Matches157
Innings251
Not Out41
Runs8603
High Score152
Average40.96
Strike Rate50.41
100s17
50s53
6s97
4s993
Matches36
Innings4
overs5
Runs28
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ5.60
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches97
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches63
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches192
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches181
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches157
Innings26
overs86.4
Runs354
wickets8
bestinning3/13
bestmatch3/13
Average44.25
econ4.08
Strike Rate65.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
