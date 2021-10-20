                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Ben Hilfenhaus

Ben Hilfenhaus
NationalityAustralia
RoleBowlers
Born
Age39 years, 5 months, 9 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
Matches27
Innings38
Not Out12
Runs355
High Score56
Average13.65
Strike Rate54.19
100s0
50s1
6s5
4s48
Matches25
Innings11
Not Out8
Runs29
High Score16
Average9.66
Strike Rate42.02
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s2
Matches7
Innings3
Not Out1
Runs2
High Score2
Average1.00
Strike Rate20.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches96
Innings41
Not Out19
Runs205
High Score38
Average9.31
Strike Rate97.61
100s0
50s0
6s8
4s10
Matches78
Innings34
Not Out21
Runs119
High Score18
Average9.15
Strike Rate57.76
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s8
Matches104
Innings149
Not Out40
Runs1410
High Score56
Average12.93
Strike Rate
100s0
50s3
6s0
4s0
Matches27
Innings49
overs1013
Runs2822
wickets99
bestinning5/75
bestmatch8/97
Average28.50
econ2.78
Strike Rate61.3
4W7
5W2
10W0
Matches25
Innings25
overs202.4
Runs1075
wickets29
bestinning5/33
bestmatch5/33
Average37.06
econ5.30
Strike Rate41.9
4W0
5W1
10W0
Matches7
Innings7
overs26
Runs161
wickets9
bestinning2/15
bestmatch2/15
Average17.88
econ6.19
Strike Rate17.3
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches96
Innings96
overs341.4
Runs2598
wickets117
bestinning5/23
bestmatch5/23
Average22.20
econ7.60
Strike Rate17.5
4W1
5W1
10W0
Matches78
Innings78
overs694.5
Runs3200
wickets89
bestinning5/33
bestmatch5/33
Average35.95
econ4.60
Strike Rate46.8
4W1
5W1
10W0
Matches104
Innings190
overs3846.4
Runs11358
wickets387
bestinning7/58
bestmatch10/87
Average29.34
econ2.95
Strike Rate59.6
4W20
5W13
10W1
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.