Ben Hilfenhaus
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|39 years, 5 months, 9 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Matches
|27
|Innings
|38
|Not Out
|12
|Runs
|355
|High Score
|56
|Average
|13.65
|Strike Rate
|54.19
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|5
|4s
|48
|Matches
|25
|Innings
|11
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|29
|High Score
|16
|Average
|9.66
|Strike Rate
|42.02
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|2
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|3
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|2
|High Score
|2
|Average
|1.00
|Strike Rate
|20.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|96
|Innings
|41
|Not Out
|19
|Runs
|205
|High Score
|38
|Average
|9.31
|Strike Rate
|97.61
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|8
|4s
|10
|Matches
|78
|Innings
|34
|Not Out
|21
|Runs
|119
|High Score
|18
|Average
|9.15
|Strike Rate
|57.76
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|8
|Matches
|104
|Innings
|149
|Not Out
|40
|Runs
|1410
|High Score
|56
|Average
|12.93
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|3
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|27
|Innings
|49
|overs
|1013
|Runs
|2822
|wickets
|99
|bestinning
|5/75
|bestmatch
|8/97
|Average
|28.50
|econ
|2.78
|Strike Rate
|61.3
|4W
|7
|5W
|2
|10W
|0
|Matches
|25
|Innings
|25
|overs
|202.4
|Runs
|1075
|wickets
|29
|bestinning
|5/33
|bestmatch
|5/33
|Average
|37.06
|econ
|5.30
|Strike Rate
|41.9
|4W
|0
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|7
|overs
|26
|Runs
|161
|wickets
|9
|bestinning
|2/15
|bestmatch
|2/15
|Average
|17.88
|econ
|6.19
|Strike Rate
|17.3
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|96
|Innings
|96
|overs
|341.4
|Runs
|2598
|wickets
|117
|bestinning
|5/23
|bestmatch
|5/23
|Average
|22.20
|econ
|7.60
|Strike Rate
|17.5
|4W
|1
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|78
|Innings
|78
|overs
|694.5
|Runs
|3200
|wickets
|89
|bestinning
|5/33
|bestmatch
|5/33
|Average
|35.95
|econ
|4.60
|Strike Rate
|46.8
|4W
|1
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|104
|Innings
|190
|overs
|3846.4
|Runs
|11358
|wickets
|387
|bestinning
|7/58
|bestmatch
|10/87
|Average
|29.34
|econ
|2.95
|Strike Rate
|59.6
|4W
|20
|5W
|13
|10W
|1