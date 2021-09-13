                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Tim Paine

Tim Paine
NationalityAustralia
Role
Born
Age37 years, 8 months, 16 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches35
Innings57
Not Out10
Runs1534
High Score92
Average32.63
Strike Rate45.72
100s0
50s9
6s4
4s172
Matches35
Innings35
Not Out3
Runs890
High Score111
Average27.81
Strike Rate70.80
100s1
50s5
6s6
4s96
Matches12
Innings9
Not Out1
Runs82
High Score25
Average10.25
Strike Rate106.49
100s0
50s0
6s3
4s7
Matches80
Innings74
Not Out3
Runs1637
High Score91
Average23.05
Strike Rate122.62
100s0
50s10
6s44
4s161
Matches136
Innings134
Not Out15
Runs3971
High Score134
Average33.36
Strike Rate71.56
100s8
50s17
6s34
4s356
Matches147
Innings245
Not Out35
Runs6334
High Score215
Average30.16
Strike Rate46.15
100s3
50s35
6s23
4s713
Matches35
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches35
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches12
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches80
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches136
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches147
Innings3
overs6
Runs23
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ3.83
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
