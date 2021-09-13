Tim Paine
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Born
|Age
|37 years, 8 months, 16 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|35
|Innings
|57
|Not Out
|10
|Runs
|1534
|High Score
|92
|Average
|32.63
|Strike Rate
|45.72
|100s
|0
|50s
|9
|6s
|4
|4s
|172
|Matches
|35
|Innings
|35
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|890
|High Score
|111
|Average
|27.81
|Strike Rate
|70.80
|100s
|1
|50s
|5
|6s
|6
|4s
|96
|Matches
|12
|Innings
|9
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|82
|High Score
|25
|Average
|10.25
|Strike Rate
|106.49
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|3
|4s
|7
|Matches
|80
|Innings
|74
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|1637
|High Score
|91
|Average
|23.05
|Strike Rate
|122.62
|100s
|0
|50s
|10
|6s
|44
|4s
|161
|Matches
|136
|Innings
|134
|Not Out
|15
|Runs
|3971
|High Score
|134
|Average
|33.36
|Strike Rate
|71.56
|100s
|8
|50s
|17
|6s
|34
|4s
|356
|Matches
|147
|Innings
|245
|Not Out
|35
|Runs
|6334
|High Score
|215
|Average
|30.16
|Strike Rate
|46.15
|100s
|3
|50s
|35
|6s
|23
|4s
|713
|Matches
|35
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|35
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|12
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|80
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|136
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|147
|Innings
|3
|overs
|6
|Runs
|23
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|3.83
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0