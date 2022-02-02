                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Ben Dunk

Ben Dunk
NationalityAustralia
Role
Born
Age35 years, 5 months, 13 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches5
Innings5
Not Out0
Runs99
High Score32
Average19.80
Strike Rate143.47
100s0
50s0
6s6
4s8
Matches171
Innings159
Not Out12
Runs3536
High Score99
Average24.05
Strike Rate130.00
100s0
50s18
6s125
4s301
Matches44
Innings44
Not Out4
Runs1347
High Score229
Average33.67
Strike Rate87.46
100s3
50s6
6s25
4s134
Matches43
Innings79
Not Out3
Runs2303
High Score190
Average30.30
Strike Rate52.54
100s4
50s11
6s17
4s283
Matches5
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches171
Innings7
overs12.4
Runs118
wickets3
bestinning1/19
bestmatch1/19
Average39.33
econ9.31
Strike Rate25.3
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches44
Innings6
overs17.2
Runs77
wickets5
bestinning3/14
bestmatch3/14
Average15.40
econ4.44
Strike Rate20.8
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches43
Innings17
overs33
Runs169
wickets4
bestinning1/4
bestmatch1/4
Average42.25
econ5.12
Strike Rate49.5
4W0
5W0
10W0
