Ben Dunk
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Born
|Age
|35 years, 5 months, 13 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|5
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|99
|High Score
|32
|Average
|19.80
|Strike Rate
|143.47
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|6
|4s
|8
|Matches
|171
|Innings
|159
|Not Out
|12
|Runs
|3536
|High Score
|99
|Average
|24.05
|Strike Rate
|130.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|18
|6s
|125
|4s
|301
|Matches
|44
|Innings
|44
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|1347
|High Score
|229
|Average
|33.67
|Strike Rate
|87.46
|100s
|3
|50s
|6
|6s
|25
|4s
|134
|Matches
|43
|Innings
|79
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|2303
|High Score
|190
|Average
|30.30
|Strike Rate
|52.54
|100s
|4
|50s
|11
|6s
|17
|4s
|283
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|171
|Innings
|7
|overs
|12.4
|Runs
|118
|wickets
|3
|bestinning
|1/19
|bestmatch
|1/19
|Average
|39.33
|econ
|9.31
|Strike Rate
|25.3
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|44
|Innings
|6
|overs
|17.2
|Runs
|77
|wickets
|5
|bestinning
|3/14
|bestmatch
|3/14
|Average
|15.40
|econ
|4.44
|Strike Rate
|20.8
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|43
|Innings
|17
|overs
|33
|Runs
|169
|wickets
|4
|bestinning
|1/4
|bestmatch
|1/4
|Average
|42.25
|econ
|5.12
|Strike Rate
|49.5
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0