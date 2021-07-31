                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Daniel Christian

NationalityAustralia
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age39 years, 3 months, 20 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
Matches20
Innings18
Not Out5
Runs273
High Score39
Average21.00
Strike Rate88.92
100s0
50s0
6s3
4s23
Matches23
Innings14
Not Out6
Runs118
High Score39
Average14.75
Strike Rate126.88
100s0
50s0
6s6
4s7
Matches393
Innings338
Not Out91
Runs5736
High Score129
Average23.22
Strike Rate138.55
100s2
50s17
6s285
4s378
Matches120
Innings108
Not Out21
Runs2844
High Score117
Average32.68
Strike Rate101.64
100s2
50s14
6s86
4s243
Matches83
Innings141
Not Out17
Runs3783
High Score131
Average30.50
Strike Rate53.77
100s5
50s16
6s60
4s463
Matches20
Innings19
overs121.1
Runs595
wickets20
bestinning5/31
bestmatch5/31
Average29.75
econ4.91
Strike Rate36.3
4W0
5W1
10W0
Matches23
Innings21
overs46.3
Runs398
wickets13
bestinning3/27
bestmatch3/27
Average30.61
econ8.55
Strike Rate21.4
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches393
Innings339
overs949.3
Runs8031
wickets276
bestinning5/14
bestmatch5/14
Average29.09
econ8.45
Strike Rate20.6
4W7
5W2
10W0
Matches120
Innings99
overs649.2
Runs3585
wickets107
bestinning6/48
bestmatch6/48
Average33.50
econ5.52
Strike Rate36.4
4W1
5W3
10W0
Matches83
Innings134
overs1716.5
Runs5679
wickets163
bestinning5/24
bestmatch9/87
Average34.84
econ3.30
Strike Rate63.1
4W7
5W3
10W0
