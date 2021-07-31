Daniel Christian
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|39 years, 3 months, 20 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Matches
|20
|Innings
|18
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|273
|High Score
|39
|Average
|21.00
|Strike Rate
|88.92
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|3
|4s
|23
|Matches
|23
|Innings
|14
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|118
|High Score
|39
|Average
|14.75
|Strike Rate
|126.88
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|6
|4s
|7
|Matches
|393
|Innings
|338
|Not Out
|91
|Runs
|5736
|High Score
|129
|Average
|23.22
|Strike Rate
|138.55
|100s
|2
|50s
|17
|6s
|285
|4s
|378
|Matches
|120
|Innings
|108
|Not Out
|21
|Runs
|2844
|High Score
|117
|Average
|32.68
|Strike Rate
|101.64
|100s
|2
|50s
|14
|6s
|86
|4s
|243
|Matches
|83
|Innings
|141
|Not Out
|17
|Runs
|3783
|High Score
|131
|Average
|30.50
|Strike Rate
|53.77
|100s
|5
|50s
|16
|6s
|60
|4s
|463
|Matches
|20
|Innings
|19
|overs
|121.1
|Runs
|595
|wickets
|20
|bestinning
|5/31
|bestmatch
|5/31
|Average
|29.75
|econ
|4.91
|Strike Rate
|36.3
|4W
|0
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|23
|Innings
|21
|overs
|46.3
|Runs
|398
|wickets
|13
|bestinning
|3/27
|bestmatch
|3/27
|Average
|30.61
|econ
|8.55
|Strike Rate
|21.4
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|393
|Innings
|339
|overs
|949.3
|Runs
|8031
|wickets
|276
|bestinning
|5/14
|bestmatch
|5/14
|Average
|29.09
|econ
|8.45
|Strike Rate
|20.6
|4W
|7
|5W
|2
|10W
|0
|Matches
|120
|Innings
|99
|overs
|649.2
|Runs
|3585
|wickets
|107
|bestinning
|6/48
|bestmatch
|6/48
|Average
|33.50
|econ
|5.52
|Strike Rate
|36.4
|4W
|1
|5W
|3
|10W
|0
|Matches
|83
|Innings
|134
|overs
|1716.5
|Runs
|5679
|wickets
|163
|bestinning
|5/24
|bestmatch
|9/87
|Average
|34.84
|econ
|3.30
|Strike Rate
|63.1
|4W
|7
|5W
|3
|10W
|0