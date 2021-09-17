                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Cameron Bancroft

Cameron Bancroft
NationalityAustralia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age29 years, 9 months, 5 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Matches10
Innings18
Not Out1
Runs446
High Score82
Average26.23
Strike Rate42.80
100s0
50s3
6s1
4s62
Matches1
Innings1
Not Out1
Runs0
High Score0
Average
Strike Rate
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches79
Innings72
Not Out15
Runs1692
High Score87
Average29.68
Strike Rate121.29
100s0
50s11
6s37
4s125
Matches72
Innings68
Not Out12
Runs2317
High Score176
Average41.37
Strike Rate85.75
100s4
50s14
6s42
4s176
Matches122
Innings222
Not Out17
Runs7718
High Score228
Average37.64
Strike Rate43.00
100s19
50s29
6s29
4s886
Matches10
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches1
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches79
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches72
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches122
Innings3
overs11
Runs77
wickets2
bestinning1/10
bestmatch1/10
Average38.50
econ7.00
Strike Rate33.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
