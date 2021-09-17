Cameron Bancroft
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|29 years, 9 months, 5 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Matches
|10
|Innings
|18
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|446
|High Score
|82
|Average
|26.23
|Strike Rate
|42.80
|100s
|0
|50s
|3
|6s
|1
|4s
|62
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|0
|High Score
|0
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|79
|Innings
|72
|Not Out
|15
|Runs
|1692
|High Score
|87
|Average
|29.68
|Strike Rate
|121.29
|100s
|0
|50s
|11
|6s
|37
|4s
|125
|Matches
|72
|Innings
|68
|Not Out
|12
|Runs
|2317
|High Score
|176
|Average
|41.37
|Strike Rate
|85.75
|100s
|4
|50s
|14
|6s
|42
|4s
|176
|Matches
|122
|Innings
|222
|Not Out
|17
|Runs
|7718
|High Score
|228
|Average
|37.64
|Strike Rate
|43.00
|100s
|19
|50s
|29
|6s
|29
|4s
|886
|Matches
|10
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|79
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|72
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|122
|Innings
|3
|overs
|11
|Runs
|77
|wickets
|2
|bestinning
|1/10
|bestmatch
|1/10
|Average
|38.50
|econ
|7.00
|Strike Rate
|33.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0