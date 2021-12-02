                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Marcus Harris

Marcus Harris
NationalityAustralia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age30 years, 1 month3 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Matches14
Innings26
Not Out2
Runs607
High Score79
Average25.29
Strike Rate45.91
100s0
50s3
6s0
4s73
Matches48
Innings47
Not Out1
Runs970
High Score85
Average21.08
Strike Rate122.47
100s0
50s4
6s27
4s105
Matches61
Innings60
Not Out3
Runs1953
High Score127
Average34.26
Strike Rate87.07
100s2
50s12
6s28
4s210
Matches132
Innings238
Not Out15
Runs8696
High Score250
Average38.99
Strike Rate53.39
100s21
50s36
6s37
4s1129
Matches14
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches48
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches61
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches132
Innings4
overs13
Runs64
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ4.92
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
