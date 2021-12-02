Marcus Harris
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|30 years, 1 month3 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Matches
|14
|Innings
|26
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|607
|High Score
|79
|Average
|25.29
|Strike Rate
|45.91
|100s
|0
|50s
|3
|6s
|0
|4s
|73
|Matches
|48
|Innings
|47
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|970
|High Score
|85
|Average
|21.08
|Strike Rate
|122.47
|100s
|0
|50s
|4
|6s
|27
|4s
|105
|Matches
|61
|Innings
|60
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|1953
|High Score
|127
|Average
|34.26
|Strike Rate
|87.07
|100s
|2
|50s
|12
|6s
|28
|4s
|210
|Matches
|132
|Innings
|238
|Not Out
|15
|Runs
|8696
|High Score
|250
|Average
|38.99
|Strike Rate
|53.39
|100s
|21
|50s
|36
|6s
|37
|4s
|1129
|Matches
|14
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|48
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|61
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|132
|Innings
|4
|overs
|13
|Runs
|64
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|4.92
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0