Jason Behrendorff
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|32 years, 4 months, 4 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Fast Medium
|Matches
|12
|Innings
|6
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|21
|High Score
|11
|Average
|7.00
|Strike Rate
|91.30
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|5
|High Score
|5
|Average
|5.00
|Strike Rate
|71.42
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|105
|Innings
|25
|Not Out
|15
|Runs
|135
|High Score
|26
|Average
|13.50
|Strike Rate
|108.87
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|5
|4s
|7
|Matches
|56
|Innings
|31
|Not Out
|14
|Runs
|235
|High Score
|35
|Average
|13.82
|Strike Rate
|63.68
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|5
|4s
|14
|Matches
|31
|Innings
|45
|Not Out
|13
|Runs
|389
|High Score
|39
|Average
|12.15
|Strike Rate
|35.88
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|6
|4s
|39
|Matches
|12
|Innings
|12
|overs
|107.3
|Runs
|568
|wickets
|16
|bestinning
|5/44
|bestmatch
|5/44
|Average
|35.50
|econ
|5.28
|Strike Rate
|40.3
|4W
|0
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|8
|overs
|22
|Runs
|187
|wickets
|7
|bestinning
|4/21
|bestmatch
|4/21
|Average
|26.71
|econ
|8.50
|Strike Rate
|18.8
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|105
|Innings
|103
|overs
|365.1
|Runs
|2706
|wickets
|117
|bestinning
|4/21
|bestmatch
|4/21
|Average
|23.12
|econ
|7.41
|Strike Rate
|18.7
|4W
|2
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|56
|Innings
|56
|overs
|457
|Runs
|2265
|wickets
|79
|bestinning
|5/27
|bestmatch
|5/27
|Average
|28.67
|econ
|4.95
|Strike Rate
|34.7
|4W
|2
|5W
|2
|10W
|0
|Matches
|31
|Innings
|54
|overs
|955.1
|Runs
|3006
|wickets
|126
|bestinning
|9/37
|bestmatch
|14/89
|Average
|23.85
|econ
|3.14
|Strike Rate
|45.4
|4W
|10
|5W
|6
|10W
|2