Jason Behrendorff

Jason Behrendorff
NationalityAustralia
RoleBowlers
Born
Age32 years, 4 months, 4 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Fast Medium
Matches12
Innings6
Not Out3
Runs21
High Score11
Average7.00
Strike Rate91.30
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches9
Innings1
Not Out0
Runs5
High Score5
Average5.00
Strike Rate71.42
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches105
Innings25
Not Out15
Runs135
High Score26
Average13.50
Strike Rate108.87
100s0
50s0
6s5
4s7
Matches56
Innings31
Not Out14
Runs235
High Score35
Average13.82
Strike Rate63.68
100s0
50s0
6s5
4s14
Matches31
Innings45
Not Out13
Runs389
High Score39
Average12.15
Strike Rate35.88
100s0
50s0
6s6
4s39
Matches12
Innings12
overs107.3
Runs568
wickets16
bestinning5/44
bestmatch5/44
Average35.50
econ5.28
Strike Rate40.3
4W0
5W1
10W0
Matches9
Innings8
overs22
Runs187
wickets7
bestinning4/21
bestmatch4/21
Average26.71
econ8.50
Strike Rate18.8
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches105
Innings103
overs365.1
Runs2706
wickets117
bestinning4/21
bestmatch4/21
Average23.12
econ7.41
Strike Rate18.7
4W2
5W0
10W0
Matches56
Innings56
overs457
Runs2265
wickets79
bestinning5/27
bestmatch5/27
Average28.67
econ4.95
Strike Rate34.7
4W2
5W2
10W0
Matches31
Innings54
overs955.1
Runs3006
wickets126
bestinning9/37
bestmatch14/89
Average23.85
econ3.14
Strike Rate45.4
4W10
5W6
10W2
