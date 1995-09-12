                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Sam Heazlett

Sam Heazlett
NationalityAustralia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age26 years, 11 months, 12 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
Matches1
Innings1
Not Out0
Runs4
High Score4
Average4.00
Strike Rate36.36
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches49
Innings49
Not Out3
Runs851
High Score74
Average18.50
Strike Rate126.63
100s0
50s3
6s34
4s69
Matches28
Innings28
Not Out1
Runs1264
High Score107
Average46.81
Strike Rate103.43
100s2
50s11
6s41
4s134
Matches39
Innings70
Not Out4
Runs2015
High Score135
Average30.53
Strike Rate47.88
100s4
50s9
6s18
4s247
Matches1
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches49
Innings1
overs1
Runs15
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ15.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches28
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches39
Innings2
overs2
Runs5
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ2.50
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
