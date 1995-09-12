Sam Heazlett
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|26 years, 11 months, 12 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|4
|High Score
|4
|Average
|4.00
|Strike Rate
|36.36
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|49
|Innings
|49
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|851
|High Score
|74
|Average
|18.50
|Strike Rate
|126.63
|100s
|0
|50s
|3
|6s
|34
|4s
|69
|Matches
|28
|Innings
|28
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|1264
|High Score
|107
|Average
|46.81
|Strike Rate
|103.43
|100s
|2
|50s
|11
|6s
|41
|4s
|134
|Matches
|39
|Innings
|70
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|2015
|High Score
|135
|Average
|30.53
|Strike Rate
|47.88
|100s
|4
|50s
|9
|6s
|18
|4s
|247
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|49
|Innings
|1
|overs
|1
|Runs
|15
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|15.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|28
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|39
|Innings
|2
|overs
|2
|Runs
|5
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|2.50
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0