                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Ben Dwarshuis

Ben Dwarshuis
NationalityAustralia
RoleBowlers
Born
Age28 years, 2 months, 1 day
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Fast Medium
Matches1
Innings1
Not Out1
Runs0
High Score0
Average
Strike Rate0.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches97
Innings49
Not Out25
Runs420
High Score66
Average17.50
Strike Rate126.88
100s0
50s1
6s15
4s30
Matches9
Innings6
Not Out3
Runs48
High Score31
Average16.00
Strike Rate85.71
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s6
Matches1
Innings1
overs3
Runs42
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ14.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches97
Innings95
overs336.4
Runs2802
wickets117
bestinning5/26
bestmatch5/26
Average23.94
econ8.32
Strike Rate17.2
4W2
5W1
10W0
Matches9
Innings9
overs67
Runs350
wickets13
bestinning4/50
bestmatch4/50
Average26.92
econ5.22
Strike Rate30.9
4W1
5W0
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.