Ben Dwarshuis
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|28 years, 2 months, 1 day
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Fast Medium
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|0
|High Score
|0
|Average
|Strike Rate
|0.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|97
|Innings
|49
|Not Out
|25
|Runs
|420
|High Score
|66
|Average
|17.50
|Strike Rate
|126.88
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|15
|4s
|30
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|6
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|48
|High Score
|31
|Average
|16.00
|Strike Rate
|85.71
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|6
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|overs
|3
|Runs
|42
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|14.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|97
|Innings
|95
|overs
|336.4
|Runs
|2802
|wickets
|117
|bestinning
|5/26
|bestmatch
|5/26
|Average
|23.94
|econ
|8.32
|Strike Rate
|17.2
|4W
|2
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|9
|overs
|67
|Runs
|350
|wickets
|13
|bestinning
|4/50
|bestmatch
|4/50
|Average
|26.92
|econ
|5.22
|Strike Rate
|30.9
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0