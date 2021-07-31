Ben McDermott
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Born
|Age
|27 years, 8 months, 12 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|5
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|223
|High Score
|104
|Average
|44.60
|Strike Rate
|80.21
|100s
|1
|50s
|1
|6s
|5
|4s
|19
|Matches
|23
|Innings
|21
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|269
|High Score
|53
|Average
|15.82
|Strike Rate
|94.38
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|8
|4s
|16
|Matches
|115
|Innings
|110
|Not Out
|17
|Runs
|2932
|High Score
|127
|Average
|31.52
|Strike Rate
|134.00
|100s
|3
|50s
|16
|6s
|146
|4s
|196
|Matches
|31
|Innings
|31
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|1434
|High Score
|133
|Average
|49.44
|Strike Rate
|80.78
|100s
|5
|50s
|8
|6s
|32
|4s
|126
|Matches
|45
|Innings
|80
|Not Out
|9
|Runs
|2403
|High Score
|107
|Average
|33.84
|Strike Rate
|43.09
|100s
|2
|50s
|17
|6s
|26
|4s
|265
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|23
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|115
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|31
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|45
|Innings
|5
|overs
|17
|Runs
|75
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|4.41
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0