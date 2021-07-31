                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Ben McDermott

Ben McDermott
NationalityAustralia
Role
Born
Age27 years, 8 months, 12 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches5
Innings5
Not Out0
Runs223
High Score104
Average44.60
Strike Rate80.21
100s1
50s1
6s5
4s19
Matches23
Innings21
Not Out4
Runs269
High Score53
Average15.82
Strike Rate94.38
100s0
50s1
6s8
4s16
Matches115
Innings110
Not Out17
Runs2932
High Score127
Average31.52
Strike Rate134.00
100s3
50s16
6s146
4s196
Matches31
Innings31
Not Out2
Runs1434
High Score133
Average49.44
Strike Rate80.78
100s5
50s8
6s32
4s126
Matches45
Innings80
Not Out9
Runs2403
High Score107
Average33.84
Strike Rate43.09
100s2
50s17
6s26
4s265
Matches5
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches23
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches115
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches31
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches45
Innings5
overs17
Runs75
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ4.41
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
