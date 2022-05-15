Daniel Worrall
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|31 years, 1 month14 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|6
|High Score
|6
|Average
|Strike Rate
|150.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|1
|Matches
|68
|Innings
|26
|Not Out
|15
|Runs
|159
|High Score
|62
|Average
|14.45
|Strike Rate
|115.21
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|4
|4s
|14
|Matches
|43
|Innings
|23
|Not Out
|11
|Runs
|128
|High Score
|31
|Average
|10.66
|Strike Rate
|80.50
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|13
|Matches
|70
|Innings
|103
|Not Out
|37
|Runs
|848
|High Score
|50
|Average
|12.84
|Strike Rate
|48.67
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|11
|4s
|104
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|3
|overs
|26.2
|Runs
|171
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/43
|bestmatch
|1/43
|Average
|171.00
|econ
|6.49
|Strike Rate
|158.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|68
|Innings
|67
|overs
|225.2
|Runs
|1828
|wickets
|54
|bestinning
|4/23
|bestmatch
|4/23
|Average
|33.85
|econ
|8.11
|Strike Rate
|25.0
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|43
|Innings
|43
|overs
|360.1
|Runs
|1944
|wickets
|50
|bestinning
|5/62
|bestmatch
|5/62
|Average
|38.88
|econ
|5.39
|Strike Rate
|43.2
|4W
|2
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|70
|Innings
|127
|overs
|2451.2
|Runs
|7246
|wickets
|263
|bestinning
|7/64
|bestmatch
|11/122
|Average
|27.55
|econ
|2.95
|Strike Rate
|55.9
|4W
|13
|5W
|11
|10W
|2