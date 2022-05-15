                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Daniel Worrall

Daniel Worrall
NationalityAustralia
RoleBowlers
Born
Age31 years, 1 month14 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
Matches3
Innings1
Not Out1
Runs6
High Score6
Average
Strike Rate150.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s1
Matches68
Innings26
Not Out15
Runs159
High Score62
Average14.45
Strike Rate115.21
100s0
50s1
6s4
4s14
Matches43
Innings23
Not Out11
Runs128
High Score31
Average10.66
Strike Rate80.50
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s13
Matches70
Innings103
Not Out37
Runs848
High Score50
Average12.84
Strike Rate48.67
100s0
50s1
6s11
4s104
Matches3
Innings3
overs26.2
Runs171
wickets1
bestinning1/43
bestmatch1/43
Average171.00
econ6.49
Strike Rate158.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches68
Innings67
overs225.2
Runs1828
wickets54
bestinning4/23
bestmatch4/23
Average33.85
econ8.11
Strike Rate25.0
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches43
Innings43
overs360.1
Runs1944
wickets50
bestinning5/62
bestmatch5/62
Average38.88
econ5.39
Strike Rate43.2
4W2
5W1
10W0
Matches70
Innings127
overs2451.2
Runs7246
wickets263
bestinning7/64
bestmatch11/122
Average27.55
econ2.95
Strike Rate55.9
4W13
5W11
10W2
