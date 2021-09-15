Dhananjaya de Silva
|Nationality
|Sri Lanka
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|30 years, 11 months, 18 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|45
|Innings
|81
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|2815
|High Score
|173
|Average
|37.53
|Strike Rate
|56.61
|100s
|9
|50s
|10
|6s
|20
|4s
|337
|Matches
|60
|Innings
|57
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|1325
|High Score
|91
|Average
|27.04
|Strike Rate
|77.48
|100s
|0
|50s
|8
|6s
|9
|4s
|131
|Matches
|23
|Innings
|22
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|412
|High Score
|62
|Average
|20.60
|Strike Rate
|108.42
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|6
|4s
|32
|Matches
|83
|Innings
|76
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|1695
|High Score
|81
|Average
|24.92
|Strike Rate
|126.39
|100s
|0
|50s
|10
|6s
|44
|4s
|164
|Matches
|115
|Innings
|111
|Not Out
|12
|Runs
|3053
|High Score
|132
|Average
|30.83
|Strike Rate
|82.46
|100s
|5
|50s
|14
|6s
|27
|4s
|337
|Matches
|109
|Innings
|193
|Not Out
|13
|Runs
|6899
|High Score
|173
|Average
|38.32
|Strike Rate
|61.45
|100s
|20
|50s
|30
|6s
|88
|4s
|797
|Matches
|45
|Innings
|67
|overs
|528.3
|Runs
|1770
|wickets
|33
|bestinning
|3/25
|bestmatch
|5/51
|Average
|53.63
|econ
|3.34
|Strike Rate
|96.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|60
|Innings
|50
|overs
|249.2
|Runs
|1276
|wickets
|33
|bestinning
|3/32
|bestmatch
|3/32
|Average
|38.66
|econ
|5.11
|Strike Rate
|45.3
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|23
|Innings
|12
|overs
|24
|Runs
|171
|wickets
|5
|bestinning
|2/22
|bestmatch
|2/22
|Average
|34.20
|econ
|7.12
|Strike Rate
|28.8
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|83
|Innings
|49
|overs
|112.1
|Runs
|800
|wickets
|28
|bestinning
|2/9
|bestmatch
|2/9
|Average
|28.57
|econ
|7.13
|Strike Rate
|24.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|115
|Innings
|92
|overs
|453.5
|Runs
|2240
|wickets
|68
|bestinning
|4/27
|bestmatch
|4/27
|Average
|32.94
|econ
|4.93
|Strike Rate
|40.0
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|109
|Innings
|142
|overs
|1267.3
|Runs
|4154
|wickets
|137
|bestinning
|7/59
|bestmatch
|12/109
|Average
|30.32
|econ
|3.27
|Strike Rate
|55.5
|4W
|3
|5W
|5
|10W
|1