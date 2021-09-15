                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Dhananjaya de Silva

Dhananjaya de Silva
NationalitySri Lanka
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age30 years, 11 months, 18 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches45
Innings81
Not Out6
Runs2815
High Score173
Average37.53
Strike Rate56.61
100s9
50s10
6s20
4s337
Matches60
Innings57
Not Out8
Runs1325
High Score91
Average27.04
Strike Rate77.48
100s0
50s8
6s9
4s131
Matches23
Innings22
Not Out2
Runs412
High Score62
Average20.60
Strike Rate108.42
100s0
50s2
6s6
4s32
Matches83
Innings76
Not Out8
Runs1695
High Score81
Average24.92
Strike Rate126.39
100s0
50s10
6s44
4s164
Matches115
Innings111
Not Out12
Runs3053
High Score132
Average30.83
Strike Rate82.46
100s5
50s14
6s27
4s337
Matches109
Innings193
Not Out13
Runs6899
High Score173
Average38.32
Strike Rate61.45
100s20
50s30
6s88
4s797
Matches45
Innings67
overs528.3
Runs1770
wickets33
bestinning3/25
bestmatch5/51
Average53.63
econ3.34
Strike Rate96.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches60
Innings50
overs249.2
Runs1276
wickets33
bestinning3/32
bestmatch3/32
Average38.66
econ5.11
Strike Rate45.3
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches23
Innings12
overs24
Runs171
wickets5
bestinning2/22
bestmatch2/22
Average34.20
econ7.12
Strike Rate28.8
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches83
Innings49
overs112.1
Runs800
wickets28
bestinning2/9
bestmatch2/9
Average28.57
econ7.13
Strike Rate24.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches115
Innings92
overs453.5
Runs2240
wickets68
bestinning4/27
bestmatch4/27
Average32.94
econ4.93
Strike Rate40.0
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches109
Innings142
overs1267.3
Runs4154
wickets137
bestinning7/59
bestmatch12/109
Average30.32
econ3.27
Strike Rate55.5
4W3
5W5
10W1
app-banner

