Angelo Perera
|Nationality
|Sri Lanka
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|32 years, 6 months, 1 day
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|4
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|52
|High Score
|31
|Average
|13.00
|Strike Rate
|62.65
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|3
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|5
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|59
|High Score
|16
|Average
|11.80
|Strike Rate
|90.76
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|5
|Matches
|114
|Innings
|98
|Not Out
|18
|Runs
|2009
|High Score
|74
|Average
|25.11
|Strike Rate
|118.94
|100s
|0
|50s
|8
|6s
|60
|4s
|143
|Matches
|150
|Innings
|125
|Not Out
|33
|Runs
|3876
|High Score
|113
|Average
|42.13
|Strike Rate
|95.70
|100s
|5
|50s
|25
|6s
|96
|4s
|286
|Matches
|107
|Innings
|174
|Not Out
|16
|Runs
|7597
|High Score
|244
|Average
|48.08
|Strike Rate
|77.60
|100s
|20
|50s
|37
|6s
|156
|4s
|724
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|3
|overs
|6
|Runs
|33
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|5.50
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|1
|overs
|1
|Runs
|17
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|17.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|114
|Innings
|31
|overs
|62.2
|Runs
|443
|wickets
|20
|bestinning
|3/15
|bestmatch
|3/15
|Average
|22.15
|econ
|7.10
|Strike Rate
|18.7
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|150
|Innings
|72
|overs
|324
|Runs
|1317
|wickets
|51
|bestinning
|5/20
|bestmatch
|5/20
|Average
|25.82
|econ
|4.06
|Strike Rate
|38.1
|4W
|1
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|107
|Innings
|56
|overs
|241
|Runs
|893
|wickets
|19
|bestinning
|4/77
|bestmatch
|4/78
|Average
|47.00
|econ
|3.70
|Strike Rate
|76.1
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0