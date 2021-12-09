                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Angelo Perera

Angelo Perera
NationalitySri Lanka
RoleBatsman
Born
Age32 years, 6 months, 1 day
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
Matches6
Innings4
Not Out0
Runs52
High Score31
Average13.00
Strike Rate62.65
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s3
Matches6
Innings5
Not Out0
Runs59
High Score16
Average11.80
Strike Rate90.76
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s5
Matches114
Innings98
Not Out18
Runs2009
High Score74
Average25.11
Strike Rate118.94
100s0
50s8
6s60
4s143
Matches150
Innings125
Not Out33
Runs3876
High Score113
Average42.13
Strike Rate95.70
100s5
50s25
6s96
4s286
Matches107
Innings174
Not Out16
Runs7597
High Score244
Average48.08
Strike Rate77.60
100s20
50s37
6s156
4s724
Matches6
Innings3
overs6
Runs33
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ5.50
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches6
Innings1
overs1
Runs17
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ17.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches114
Innings31
overs62.2
Runs443
wickets20
bestinning3/15
bestmatch3/15
Average22.15
econ7.10
Strike Rate18.7
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches150
Innings72
overs324
Runs1317
wickets51
bestinning5/20
bestmatch5/20
Average25.82
econ4.06
Strike Rate38.1
4W1
5W1
10W0
Matches107
Innings56
overs241
Runs893
wickets19
bestinning4/77
bestmatch4/78
Average47.00
econ3.70
Strike Rate76.1
4W1
5W0
10W0
