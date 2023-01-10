
Pramod Madushan Career, Biography & More

Pramod Madushan
NationalitySri Lanka
RoleBowlers
Born
Age30 years, 2 months, 10 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches38496133
Innings33193838
Not Out017209
Runs17286201339
High Score151252544
Average5.661.007.1611.1611.68
Strike Rate27.8650.0088.6554.1737.50
100S00000
50S00000
6S00121
4S2071338
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 38496133
Innings 38476152
overs 1226.1147.2369.2594.3
Runs 92226114019332434
wickets 312587865
bestinning 2/584/344/275/485/69
bestmatch 2/584/344/275/488/151
Average 30.6618.8319.6524.7837.44
econ 7.668.637.735.234.09
Strike Rate 24.013.015.228.454.8
4W 01233
5W 00013
10w 00000
