Pramod Madushan Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Sri Lanka
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|30 years, 2 months, 10 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|3
|8
|49
|61
|33
|Innings
|3
|3
|19
|38
|38
|Not Out
|0
|1
|7
|20
|9
|Runs
|17
|2
|86
|201
|339
|High Score
|15
|1
|25
|25
|44
|Average
|5.66
|1.00
|7.16
|11.16
|11.68
|Strike Rate
|27.86
|50.00
|88.65
|54.17
|37.50
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|4S
|2
|0
|7
|13
|38
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|3
|8
|49
|61
|33
|Innings
|3
|8
|47
|61
|52
|overs
|12
|26.1
|147.2
|369.2
|594.3
|Runs
|92
|226
|1140
|1933
|2434
|wickets
|3
|12
|58
|78
|65
|bestinning
|2/58
|4/34
|4/27
|5/48
|5/69
|bestmatch
|2/58
|4/34
|4/27
|5/48
|8/151
|Average
|30.66
|18.83
|19.65
|24.78
|37.44
|econ
|7.66
|8.63
|7.73
|5.23
|4.09
|Strike Rate
|24.0
|13.0
|15.2
|28.4
|54.8
|4W
|0
|1
|2
|3
|3
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0