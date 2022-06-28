                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Vishwa Fernando

Vishwa Fernando
NationalitySri Lanka
RoleBowlers
Born
Age30 years, 11 months, 6 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Medium Fast
Matches17
Innings25
Not Out12
Runs85
High Score38
Average6.53
Strike Rate24.35
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s9
Matches8
Innings8
Not Out6
Runs30
High Score7
Average15.00
Strike Rate49.18
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s3
Matches1
Innings1
Not Out0
Runs2
High Score2
Average2.00
Strike Rate100.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches19
Innings4
Not Out0
Runs11
High Score7
Average2.75
Strike Rate64.70
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s1
Matches46
Innings28
Not Out20
Runs102
High Score18
Average12.75
Strike Rate33.77
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s9
Matches84
Innings105
Not Out44
Runs554
High Score41
Average9.08
Strike Rate35.46
100s0
50s0
6s8
4s67
Matches17
Innings27
overs444
Runs1646
wickets43
bestinning5/101
bestmatch8/133
Average38.27
econ3.70
Strike Rate61.9
4W3
5W1
10W0
Matches8
Innings8
overs49.3
Runs337
wickets5
bestinning1/35
bestmatch1/35
Average67.40
econ6.80
Strike Rate59.4
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches1
Innings1
overs2
Runs16
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ8.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches19
Innings19
overs45.3
Runs364
wickets16
bestinning2/4
bestmatch2/4
Average22.75
econ8.00
Strike Rate17.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches46
Innings44
overs302.4
Runs1718
wickets57
bestinning3/4
bestmatch3/4
Average30.14
econ5.67
Strike Rate31.8
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches84
Innings136
overs1831.2
Runs7003
wickets213
bestinning5/35
bestmatch9/145
Average32.87
econ3.82
Strike Rate51.5
4W10
5W7
10W0
