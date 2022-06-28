Vishwa Fernando
|Nationality
|Sri Lanka
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|30 years, 11 months, 6 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Medium Fast
|Matches
|17
|Innings
|25
|Not Out
|12
|Runs
|85
|High Score
|38
|Average
|6.53
|Strike Rate
|24.35
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|9
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|8
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|30
|High Score
|7
|Average
|15.00
|Strike Rate
|49.18
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|3
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|2
|High Score
|2
|Average
|2.00
|Strike Rate
|100.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|19
|Innings
|4
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|11
|High Score
|7
|Average
|2.75
|Strike Rate
|64.70
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|1
|Matches
|46
|Innings
|28
|Not Out
|20
|Runs
|102
|High Score
|18
|Average
|12.75
|Strike Rate
|33.77
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|9
|Matches
|84
|Innings
|105
|Not Out
|44
|Runs
|554
|High Score
|41
|Average
|9.08
|Strike Rate
|35.46
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|8
|4s
|67
|Matches
|17
|Innings
|27
|overs
|444
|Runs
|1646
|wickets
|43
|bestinning
|5/101
|bestmatch
|8/133
|Average
|38.27
|econ
|3.70
|Strike Rate
|61.9
|4W
|3
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|8
|overs
|49.3
|Runs
|337
|wickets
|5
|bestinning
|1/35
|bestmatch
|1/35
|Average
|67.40
|econ
|6.80
|Strike Rate
|59.4
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|overs
|2
|Runs
|16
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|8.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|19
|Innings
|19
|overs
|45.3
|Runs
|364
|wickets
|16
|bestinning
|2/4
|bestmatch
|2/4
|Average
|22.75
|econ
|8.00
|Strike Rate
|17.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|46
|Innings
|44
|overs
|302.4
|Runs
|1718
|wickets
|57
|bestinning
|3/4
|bestmatch
|3/4
|Average
|30.14
|econ
|5.67
|Strike Rate
|31.8
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|84
|Innings
|136
|overs
|1831.2
|Runs
|7003
|wickets
|213
|bestinning
|5/35
|bestmatch
|9/145
|Average
|32.87
|econ
|3.82
|Strike Rate
|51.5
|4W
|10
|5W
|7
|10W
|0