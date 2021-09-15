                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Kasun Rajitha

Kasun Rajitha
NationalitySri Lanka
RoleBowlers
Born
Age29 years, 2 months, 23 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
Matches13
Innings16
Not Out3
Runs54
High Score12
Average4.15
Strike Rate18.12
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s4
Matches10
Innings4
Not Out3
Runs1
High Score1
Average1.00
Strike Rate9.09
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches10
Innings4
Not Out2
Runs8
High Score5
Average4.00
Strike Rate34.78
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches45
Innings17
Not Out10
Runs90
High Score19
Average12.85
Strike Rate79.64
100s0
50s0
6s4
4s4
Matches46
Innings24
Not Out11
Runs40
High Score12
Average3.07
Strike Rate37.38
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s2
Matches57
Innings73
Not Out24
Runs424
High Score52
Average8.65
Strike Rate32.51
100s0
50s1
6s4
4s44
Matches13
Innings22
overs350.2
Runs1089
wickets39
bestinning5/64
bestmatch7/104
Average27.92
econ3.10
Strike Rate53.8
4W1
5W1
10W0
Matches10
Innings10
overs66
Runs432
wickets10
bestinning2/17
bestmatch2/17
Average43.20
econ6.54
Strike Rate39.6
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches10
Innings10
overs37
Runs358
wickets10
bestinning3/29
bestmatch3/29
Average35.80
econ9.67
Strike Rate22.2
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches45
Innings44
overs156
Runs1267
wickets67
bestinning4/20
bestmatch4/20
Average18.91
econ8.12
Strike Rate13.9
4W3
5W0
10W0
Matches46
Innings45
overs302.2
Runs1905
wickets51
bestinning5/37
bestmatch5/37
Average37.35
econ6.30
Strike Rate35.5
4W0
5W1
10W0
Matches57
Innings93
overs1375.2
Runs5234
wickets167
bestinning8/31
bestmatch12/180
Average31.34
econ3.80
Strike Rate49.4
4W5
5W11
10W1
