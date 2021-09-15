Kasun Rajitha
|Nationality
|Sri Lanka
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|29 years, 2 months, 23 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|16
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|54
|High Score
|12
|Average
|4.15
|Strike Rate
|18.12
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|4
|Matches
|10
|Innings
|4
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|1
|High Score
|1
|Average
|1.00
|Strike Rate
|9.09
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|10
|Innings
|4
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|8
|High Score
|5
|Average
|4.00
|Strike Rate
|34.78
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|45
|Innings
|17
|Not Out
|10
|Runs
|90
|High Score
|19
|Average
|12.85
|Strike Rate
|79.64
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|4
|4s
|4
|Matches
|46
|Innings
|24
|Not Out
|11
|Runs
|40
|High Score
|12
|Average
|3.07
|Strike Rate
|37.38
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|2
|Matches
|57
|Innings
|73
|Not Out
|24
|Runs
|424
|High Score
|52
|Average
|8.65
|Strike Rate
|32.51
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|4
|4s
|44
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|22
|overs
|350.2
|Runs
|1089
|wickets
|39
|bestinning
|5/64
|bestmatch
|7/104
|Average
|27.92
|econ
|3.10
|Strike Rate
|53.8
|4W
|1
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|10
|Innings
|10
|overs
|66
|Runs
|432
|wickets
|10
|bestinning
|2/17
|bestmatch
|2/17
|Average
|43.20
|econ
|6.54
|Strike Rate
|39.6
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|10
|Innings
|10
|overs
|37
|Runs
|358
|wickets
|10
|bestinning
|3/29
|bestmatch
|3/29
|Average
|35.80
|econ
|9.67
|Strike Rate
|22.2
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|45
|Innings
|44
|overs
|156
|Runs
|1267
|wickets
|67
|bestinning
|4/20
|bestmatch
|4/20
|Average
|18.91
|econ
|8.12
|Strike Rate
|13.9
|4W
|3
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|46
|Innings
|45
|overs
|302.2
|Runs
|1905
|wickets
|51
|bestinning
|5/37
|bestmatch
|5/37
|Average
|37.35
|econ
|6.30
|Strike Rate
|35.5
|4W
|0
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|57
|Innings
|93
|overs
|1375.2
|Runs
|5234
|wickets
|167
|bestinning
|8/31
|bestmatch
|12/180
|Average
|31.34
|econ
|3.80
|Strike Rate
|49.4
|4W
|5
|5W
|11
|10W
|1