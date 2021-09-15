
Kasun Rajitha Career, Records, Biography & More

Kasun Rajitha
NationalitySri Lanka
RoleBowlers
Born
Age30 years, 8 months, 23 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches162818716464
Innings22158303582
Not Out375201525
Runs1236531132104534
High Score22179191752
Average6.478.1210.3313.205.209.36
Strike Rate24.4051.1858.4974.5746.6332.98
100S000000
50S000001
6S000424
4S138271057
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 162818716464
Innings 2628187063103
overs 449.2205.366241.1441.51535.5
Runs 14561217615193226905815
wickets 4535179876179
bestinning 5/644/793/295/225/378/31
bestmatch 7/1044/793/295/225/3712/180
Average 32.3534.7736.1719.7135.3932.48
econ 3.245.929.318.016.083.78
Strike Rate 59.935.223.214.734.851.4
4W 110515
5W 1001111
10w 000001
