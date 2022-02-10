                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Cameron Delport

Cameron Delport
NationalitySouth Africa
RoleBatsman
Born
Age33 years, 3 months, 12 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches258
Innings250
Not Out16
Runs5979
High Score129
Average25.55
Strike Rate139.79
100s5
50s31
6s269
4s596
Matches110
Innings100
Not Out7
Runs2972
High Score169
Average31.95
Strike Rate105.68
100s4
50s15
6s83
4s353
Matches65
Innings112
Not Out6
Runs3463
High Score163
Average32.66
Strike Rate88.04
100s4
50s20
6s71
4s496
Matches258
Innings108
overs248.5
Runs2015
wickets69
bestinning4/17
bestmatch4/17
Average29.20
econ8.09
Strike Rate21.6
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches110
Innings64
overs262
Runs1596
wickets38
bestinning4/42
bestmatch4/42
Average42.00
econ6.09
Strike Rate41.3
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches65
Innings45
overs208.2
Runs772
wickets14
bestinning2/10
bestmatch2/10
Average55.14
econ3.70
Strike Rate89.2
4W0
5W0
10W0
