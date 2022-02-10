Cameron Delport
|Nationality
|South Africa
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|33 years, 3 months, 12 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|258
|Innings
|250
|Not Out
|16
|Runs
|5979
|High Score
|129
|Average
|25.55
|Strike Rate
|139.79
|100s
|5
|50s
|31
|6s
|269
|4s
|596
|Matches
|110
|Innings
|100
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|2972
|High Score
|169
|Average
|31.95
|Strike Rate
|105.68
|100s
|4
|50s
|15
|6s
|83
|4s
|353
|Matches
|65
|Innings
|112
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|3463
|High Score
|163
|Average
|32.66
|Strike Rate
|88.04
|100s
|4
|50s
|20
|6s
|71
|4s
|496
|Matches
|258
|Innings
|108
|overs
|248.5
|Runs
|2015
|wickets
|69
|bestinning
|4/17
|bestmatch
|4/17
|Average
|29.20
|econ
|8.09
|Strike Rate
|21.6
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|110
|Innings
|64
|overs
|262
|Runs
|1596
|wickets
|38
|bestinning
|4/42
|bestmatch
|4/42
|Average
|42.00
|econ
|6.09
|Strike Rate
|41.3
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|65
|Innings
|45
|overs
|208.2
|Runs
|772
|wickets
|14
|bestinning
|2/10
|bestmatch
|2/10
|Average
|55.14
|econ
|3.70
|Strike Rate
|89.2
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0