Asif Ali
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|30 years, 10 months, 23 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Matches
|21
|Innings
|16
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|382
|High Score
|52
|Average
|25.46
|Strike Rate
|121.65
|100s
|0
|50s
|3
|6s
|21
|4s
|22
|Matches
|39
|Innings
|35
|Not Out
|10
|Runs
|435
|High Score
|41
|Average
|17.40
|Strike Rate
|133.84
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|29
|4s
|18
|Matches
|232
|Innings
|211
|Not Out
|43
|Runs
|4032
|High Score
|100
|Average
|24.00
|Strike Rate
|147.90
|100s
|1
|50s
|14
|6s
|259
|4s
|276
|Matches
|83
|Innings
|76
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|2089
|High Score
|138
|Average
|29.84
|Strike Rate
|111.59
|100s
|4
|50s
|11
|6s
|92
|4s
|179
|Matches
|38
|Innings
|70
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|1623
|High Score
|114
|Average
|24.22
|Strike Rate
|66.43
|100s
|2
|50s
|6
|6s
|24
|4s
|230
|Matches
|21
|Innings
|1
|overs
|0.5
|Runs
|9
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|10.80
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|39
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|232
|Innings
|3
|overs
|7
|Runs
|53
|wickets
|4
|bestinning
|2/27
|bestmatch
|2/27
|Average
|13.25
|econ
|7.57
|Strike Rate
|10.5
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|83
|Innings
|7
|overs
|11.4
|Runs
|92
|wickets
|3
|bestinning
|2/10
|bestmatch
|2/10
|Average
|30.66
|econ
|7.88
|Strike Rate
|23.3
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|38
|Innings
|4
|overs
|7.1
|Runs
|26
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|3.62
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0