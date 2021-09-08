                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Asif Ali

Asif Ali
NationalityPakistan
RoleBatsman
Born
Age30 years, 10 months, 23 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
Matches21
Innings16
Not Out1
Runs382
High Score52
Average25.46
Strike Rate121.65
100s0
50s3
6s21
4s22
Matches39
Innings35
Not Out10
Runs435
High Score41
Average17.40
Strike Rate133.84
100s0
50s0
6s29
4s18
Matches232
Innings211
Not Out43
Runs4032
High Score100
Average24.00
Strike Rate147.90
100s1
50s14
6s259
4s276
Matches83
Innings76
Not Out6
Runs2089
High Score138
Average29.84
Strike Rate111.59
100s4
50s11
6s92
4s179
Matches38
Innings70
Not Out3
Runs1623
High Score114
Average24.22
Strike Rate66.43
100s2
50s6
6s24
4s230
Matches21
Innings1
overs0.5
Runs9
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ10.80
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches39
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches232
Innings3
overs7
Runs53
wickets4
bestinning2/27
bestmatch2/27
Average13.25
econ7.57
Strike Rate10.5
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches83
Innings7
overs11.4
Runs92
wickets3
bestinning2/10
bestmatch2/10
Average30.66
econ7.88
Strike Rate23.3
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches38
Innings4
overs7.1
Runs26
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ3.62
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
