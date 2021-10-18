                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Abdur Rehman

Abdur Rehman
NationalityPakistan
RoleBowlers
Born
Age42 years, 5 months, 23 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
Matches22
Innings31
Not Out3
Runs395
High Score60
Average14.10
Strike Rate42.42
100s0
50s2
6s9
4s47
Matches31
Innings23
Not Out6
Runs142
High Score31
Average8.35
Strike Rate53.99
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s11
Matches8
Innings5
Not Out3
Runs22
High Score7
Average11.00
Strike Rate75.86
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches84
Innings34
Not Out9
Runs245
High Score30
Average9.80
Strike Rate105.15
100s0
50s0
6s6
4s20
Matches174
Innings128
Not Out33
Runs1257
High Score50
Average13.23
Strike Rate
100s0
50s1
6s0
4s0
Matches184
Innings254
Not Out29
Runs3761
High Score96
Average16.71
Strike Rate
100s0
50s18
6s0
4s0
Matches22
Innings43
overs1148.4
Runs2910
wickets99
bestinning6/25
bestmatch8/92
Average29.39
econ2.53
Strike Rate69.6
4W8
5W2
10W0
Matches31
Innings31
overs270.4
Runs1142
wickets30
bestinning4/48
bestmatch4/48
Average38.06
econ4.21
Strike Rate54.1
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches8
Innings8
overs26
Runs192
wickets11
bestinning2/7
bestmatch2/7
Average17.45
econ7.38
Strike Rate14.1
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches84
Innings84
overs307.3
Runs2019
wickets77
bestinning3/17
bestmatch3/17
Average26.22
econ6.56
Strike Rate23.9
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches174
Innings0
overs1514.2
Runs6743
wickets243
bestinning6/16
bestmatch6/16
Average27.74
econ4.45
Strike Rate37.3
4W7
5W2
10W0
Matches184
Innings0
overs6494.2
Runs17617
wickets673
bestinning9/65
bestmatch
Average26.17
econ2.71
Strike Rate57.8
4W0
5W28
10W6
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.