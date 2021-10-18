Abdur Rehman
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|42 years, 5 months, 23 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Matches
|22
|Innings
|31
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|395
|High Score
|60
|Average
|14.10
|Strike Rate
|42.42
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|9
|4s
|47
|Matches
|31
|Innings
|23
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|142
|High Score
|31
|Average
|8.35
|Strike Rate
|53.99
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|11
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|5
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|22
|High Score
|7
|Average
|11.00
|Strike Rate
|75.86
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|84
|Innings
|34
|Not Out
|9
|Runs
|245
|High Score
|30
|Average
|9.80
|Strike Rate
|105.15
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|6
|4s
|20
|Matches
|174
|Innings
|128
|Not Out
|33
|Runs
|1257
|High Score
|50
|Average
|13.23
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|184
|Innings
|254
|Not Out
|29
|Runs
|3761
|High Score
|96
|Average
|16.71
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|18
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|22
|Innings
|43
|overs
|1148.4
|Runs
|2910
|wickets
|99
|bestinning
|6/25
|bestmatch
|8/92
|Average
|29.39
|econ
|2.53
|Strike Rate
|69.6
|4W
|8
|5W
|2
|10W
|0
|Matches
|31
|Innings
|31
|overs
|270.4
|Runs
|1142
|wickets
|30
|bestinning
|4/48
|bestmatch
|4/48
|Average
|38.06
|econ
|4.21
|Strike Rate
|54.1
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|8
|overs
|26
|Runs
|192
|wickets
|11
|bestinning
|2/7
|bestmatch
|2/7
|Average
|17.45
|econ
|7.38
|Strike Rate
|14.1
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|84
|Innings
|84
|overs
|307.3
|Runs
|2019
|wickets
|77
|bestinning
|3/17
|bestmatch
|3/17
|Average
|26.22
|econ
|6.56
|Strike Rate
|23.9
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|174
|Innings
|0
|overs
|1514.2
|Runs
|6743
|wickets
|243
|bestinning
|6/16
|bestmatch
|6/16
|Average
|27.74
|econ
|4.45
|Strike Rate
|37.3
|4W
|7
|5W
|2
|10W
|0
|Matches
|184
|Innings
|0
|overs
|6494.2
|Runs
|17617
|wickets
|673
|bestinning
|9/65
|bestmatch
|Average
|26.17
|econ
|2.71
|Strike Rate
|57.8
|4W
|0
|5W
|28
|10W
|6