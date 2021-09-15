                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Jonny Bairstow

Jonny Bairstow
NationalityEngland
Role
Born
Age32 years, 10 months, 28 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches88
Innings158
Not Out11
Runs5433
High Score167
Average36.95
Strike Rate57.44
100s12
50s23
6s46
4s641
Matches95
Innings86
Not Out8
Runs3634
High Score141
Average46.58
Strike Rate104.12
100s11
50s15
6s89
4s408
Matches66
Innings60
Not Out12
Runs1337
High Score90
Average27.85
Strike Rate136.42
100s0
50s8
6s57
4s120
Matches180
Innings167
Not Out26
Runs4304
High Score114
Average30.52
Strike Rate138.08
100s3
50s25
6s187
4s372
Matches163
Innings148
Not Out14
Runs5556
High Score174
Average41.46
Strike Rate103.38
100s14
50s25
6s148
4s566
Matches201
Innings337
Not Out37
Runs13081
High Score246
Average43.60
Strike Rate
100s30
50s65
6s0
4s0
Matches88
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches95
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches66
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches180
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches163
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches201
Innings1
overs1
Runs1
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ1.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

