Jonny Bairstow
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|Born
|Age
|32 years, 10 months, 28 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|88
|Innings
|158
|Not Out
|11
|Runs
|5433
|High Score
|167
|Average
|36.95
|Strike Rate
|57.44
|100s
|12
|50s
|23
|6s
|46
|4s
|641
|Matches
|95
|Innings
|86
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|3634
|High Score
|141
|Average
|46.58
|Strike Rate
|104.12
|100s
|11
|50s
|15
|6s
|89
|4s
|408
|Matches
|66
|Innings
|60
|Not Out
|12
|Runs
|1337
|High Score
|90
|Average
|27.85
|Strike Rate
|136.42
|100s
|0
|50s
|8
|6s
|57
|4s
|120
|Matches
|180
|Innings
|167
|Not Out
|26
|Runs
|4304
|High Score
|114
|Average
|30.52
|Strike Rate
|138.08
|100s
|3
|50s
|25
|6s
|187
|4s
|372
|Matches
|163
|Innings
|148
|Not Out
|14
|Runs
|5556
|High Score
|174
|Average
|41.46
|Strike Rate
|103.38
|100s
|14
|50s
|25
|6s
|148
|4s
|566
|Matches
|201
|Innings
|337
|Not Out
|37
|Runs
|13081
|High Score
|246
|Average
|43.60
|Strike Rate
|100s
|30
|50s
|65
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|88
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|95
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|66
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|180
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|163
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|201
|Innings
|1
|overs
|1
|Runs
|1
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|1.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0