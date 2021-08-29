                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Tom Latham

Tom Latham
NationalityNew Zealand
Role
Born
Age30 years, 4 months, 22 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches68
Innings119
Not Out5
Runs4623
High Score264
Average40.55
Strike Rate46.61
100s12
50s23
6s16
4s526
Matches111
Innings103
Not Out13
Runs3184
High Score140
Average35.37
Strike Rate85.02
100s6
50s18
6s43
4s270
Matches18
Innings15
Not Out2
Runs322
High Score65
Average24.76
Strike Rate106.27
100s0
50s2
6s5
4s22
Matches87
Innings78
Not Out5
Runs2110
High Score110
Average28.90
Strike Rate133.29
100s1
50s13
6s75
4s171
Matches189
Innings174
Not Out21
Runs5537
High Score140
Average36.18
Strike Rate85.81
100s9
50s31
6s69
4s517
Matches137
Innings236
Not Out15
Runs9497
High Score264
Average42.97
Strike Rate49.86
100s23
50s51
6s33
4s1138
Matches68
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches111
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches18
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches87
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches189
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches137
Innings4
overs4.2
Runs18
wickets1
bestinning1/7
bestmatch1/7
Average18.00
econ4.15
Strike Rate26.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.