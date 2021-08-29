Tom Latham
|Nationality
|New Zealand
|Role
|Born
|Age
|30 years, 4 months, 22 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|68
|Innings
|119
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|4623
|High Score
|264
|Average
|40.55
|Strike Rate
|46.61
|100s
|12
|50s
|23
|6s
|16
|4s
|526
|Matches
|111
|Innings
|103
|Not Out
|13
|Runs
|3184
|High Score
|140
|Average
|35.37
|Strike Rate
|85.02
|100s
|6
|50s
|18
|6s
|43
|4s
|270
|Matches
|18
|Innings
|15
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|322
|High Score
|65
|Average
|24.76
|Strike Rate
|106.27
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|5
|4s
|22
|Matches
|87
|Innings
|78
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|2110
|High Score
|110
|Average
|28.90
|Strike Rate
|133.29
|100s
|1
|50s
|13
|6s
|75
|4s
|171
|Matches
|189
|Innings
|174
|Not Out
|21
|Runs
|5537
|High Score
|140
|Average
|36.18
|Strike Rate
|85.81
|100s
|9
|50s
|31
|6s
|69
|4s
|517
|Matches
|137
|Innings
|236
|Not Out
|15
|Runs
|9497
|High Score
|264
|Average
|42.97
|Strike Rate
|49.86
|100s
|23
|50s
|51
|6s
|33
|4s
|1138
|Matches
|68
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|111
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|18
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|87
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|189
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|137
|Innings
|4
|overs
|4.2
|Runs
|18
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/7
|bestmatch
|1/7
|Average
|18.00
|econ
|4.15
|Strike Rate
|26.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0